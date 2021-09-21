Freeit Data Solutions Offers Security and Data Recovery Solutions with New Texas DIR Contract

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeit Data Solutions has been awarded a new cooperative purchasing contract, DIR-CPO-4795, from the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) for Software as a Service (SaaS) products and solutions focusing on security, data management, and data recovery. This contract allows Freeit to provide leading technology solutions to government entities and educational institutions under the bulk buying power of the State of Texas. DIR's Cooperative Contracts Program allows eligible customers to procure technology at aggressive discounts, while meeting purchasing requirements and reducing lengthy procurement processes.

Products and services available on this contract are:

Cohesity

CyberArk

Darktrace

Freeit Data Solutions

Netwrix Corporation

Qumulo

Rubrik

Sophos

Varonis

Zerto

"At Freeit, we're committed to providing public sector organizations with best-in-class solutions," said Wayne Orchid, President & CEO at Freeit Data Solutions. "With the continued threat of cybercrime, user errors and natural disasters, it is critical for organizations to not only focus on where their data is stored but how it's being managed and secured. This new contract allows us to continue to help our customers better protect and manage their data."

Freeit Data Solutions is also a prime contractor with DIR's Cooperative Contracts Program on three additional contracts for the following products and services:

Data Storage, Data Communication & Networking Equipment, DIR-TSO-4229.

Law Enforcement, Surveillance & Security Monitoring, Emergency Preparedness, Disaster Recovery, DIR-CPO-4696.

Mobile Digital Video Recording Systems, Accessories and Related Services, DIR-TSO-4198.

To learn more about all Freeit's DIR contracts and available products visit: https://www.freeitdata.com/dir/

About Freeit Data Solutions:

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information visit: www.freeitdata.com

