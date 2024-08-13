With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 115.13% Percent, Freeit Data Solutions Ranks No. 3963 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Freeit Data Solutions ranks No. 3963 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list is a reflection of our team's dedication, our customers' trust, and the strong relationships we've built along the way," said Wayne Orchid, President, and CEO of Freeit Data Solutions. "We've grown by staying true to our values and always putting people first. This recognition motivates us to continue our journey with the same passion and purpose."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About Freeit Data Solutions

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information, visit: www.freeitdata.com

Follow Freeit Data Solutions: LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Freeit Data Solutions Inc