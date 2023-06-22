Freekeh Harvest® Baked Pita Chips: A Freek'en Delicious New Chip with a Unique History Debuts at NYC Fancy Food Show

News provided by

Freekeh Harvest

22 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

"There are a lot of different pita chips and I feel that these are distinct …these are different." Fox2 Detroit

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing a truly unique product to the American snack-food industry is a rare event. Freekeh ("free-kuh") Harvest® Baked Pita Chips are just that -- completely new.

Freekeh was discovered around 2300 B.C. by accident. A civil war was raging in the Eastern Mediterranean. Under siege and worried they would lose everything, the village farmers harvested their wheat early, while still green, and hid the grain in storage barns. The barns were burned, but the farmers discovered that when they rubbed the burnt grain chaff together, a roasted high protein seed with a unique nutty flavor emerged. Freekeh was born! The word freekeh comes from the Arabic word "farik" meaning "to rub." 

In her many world travels, Leslie Touma, a former Metro Detroit auto executive and proud granddaughter of Lebanese immigrants to America, noticed how much freekeh, a slow-roasted Mediterranean supergrain, was a staple of the Mediterranean diet. She decided to bring freekeh to America in the form of a delicious, protein-rich pita chip, perfect for healthy snacking on-the go. 

Along with her team, including Michelin-starred Chef Michael Fusano, executive chef at La Bise in the heart of Washington DC, who developed the recipe for the chips' nutty and complex flavor, Touma created Freekeh Harvest Baked Pita Chips, a revolutionary new snack product. So new, in fact, that Freekeh Harvest is the only company in the United States using the freekeh grain in the snack market – and it's the healthiest pita chip on the market.

Snacking nutritiously and deliciously was the driver behind the development of Freekeh Harvest® Baked Pita Chips, which deliver a wonderful nutty, roasted, smokey taste and nutritional powerhouse in every serving. The chips provide three times more protein and fiber, fewer calories and up to 50% less fat than other pita chips. They are Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan, contain no artificial colors or flavors and have no cholesterol or transfat.

"Our target customers are healthy snackers, which includes everyone from Mom's looking for healthy snack options for the family and 'foodies' looking for a new snack experience," said Freekeh Harvest Owner and President Touma, adding that their product is currently in over 40+ Michigan stores "and counting!"

Indulge in both Freekeh Harvest® pita chip seasonings- Sea Salt and Everything for the perfect high-protein, delicious snack! 

Freekeh Harvest®: the first company in the United States to use the freekeh grain in a snack food, based in Michigan, woman-owned and developed by a Michelin Star chef. 

Visit Booth IV31 Fancy Food Show, June 25-27 2023, Jacob Javits Convention Center!

See Leslie being interviewed about Freekeh Harvest Pita Chips on Fox2Detroit.
https://www.fox2detroit.com/video/1208000

https://www.instagram.com/freekehharvest/
https://www.facebook.com/freekehharvest
https://twitter.com/freekehharvest

SOURCE Freekeh Harvest

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.