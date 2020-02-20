Freelancers Unite with Petition to Protect Rights of Independent Workers

SEATTLE, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VBO Nation today announced the launch of a petition to protect the rights of Freelancers and Virtual Business Owners (VBOs) are under attack across the country. It started with California's AB5 legislation which effectively made freelancing illegal starting on Jan. 1, 2020.

Companies that hire freelancers have reportedly blacklisted future hires in the state of California as a result of AB5. Similar national legislation referred to as the PRO Act (HR 2474) recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives and moved on to the Senate.

VBO Nation

In response, VBO Nation, an emerging voice and advocate for freelancers and Virtual Business Owners (VBOs), launched a petition today to stop new legislation from devastating the careers of freelancers and independent workers across the country.

"As an advocate and unified voice for freelancers, we have no choice but to aggressively defend the rights of independent workers," said Tom Poole, founder of VBO Nation.

While viewed by some as legislation focused on helping Uber and Lyft drivers, the crushing impact of these laws has had a crippling effect on the millions of individuals that have chosen to become freelancers/VBOs.

The proposed national legislation (HR 2474) has the potential to affect 57 million freelancers who contribute more than a trillion dollars to the U.S. economy.

According to Poole, "We are working with freelancers, corporations, special interest groups, and elected officials across the country to bring an end to this disastrous legislation. Its potential impact on millions of independent workers who are contributing trillions of dollars to the U.S. economy is staggering and irresponsible."

Access to the petition can be found at vbonation.com/petition/

Contact Information: VBO Nation is available for comment. Please direct requests to Tom Poole, Founder, and CEO of VBO Nation, at 234574@email4pr.com/(425) 780-6837.

About VBO Nation

Founded in 2018, VBO Nation was established to support and advocate for the nation's 57 million freelancers and VBOs (Virtual Business Owners). The Company was founded, built, and is managed 100% by Virtual Business Owners. Our 7-point charter is to protect and enhance the lives of independent workers through professional development, advocacy, support, online learning, and member benefits. VBO Nation seeks to provide members a platform to communicate professional issues and concerns with their peers. VBO Nation is emerging as a leading voice in representing freelancers and VBOs interests and serving as a unified voice. Visit www.vbonation.com for more details.

SOURCE VBO Nation

Related Links

https://www.vbonation.com

