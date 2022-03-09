Freelancing Expert Provides Tips for the Millions of People Thinking About Entering the Gig Economy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherry Beck Paprocki has earned more than six-figures a year as a gigger. An award-winning author, editor and journalist, though, she knows that earnings aren't the only key to lifetime success and happiness.

A past president of the American Society of Journalists and Authors — the biggest organization in the U.S of independent nonfiction writers — Paprocki dives deep into how to have a lucrative freelance business, but she also takes a hard look at what causes some people to have satisfying careers while others don't. As last year's Great Resignation has evolved into this year's Great Re-imagination of the workplace, Paprocki provides plenty of advice for those who are looking for more flexibility and freedom in their careers. According to research by Upwork, they may number as many as 10 million. "The challenges of COVID-19 coupled with their pandemic-related remote workplace has led to an avalanche of workers who are seriously looking into the benefits of being part of the gig economy," Paprocki says.

In Freelance Fancy: Your Guide to Capturing Spiritual Health, Wealth and Happiness (R.S. Rock Media), Paprocki shares nearly four decades of career advice and convinced several prolific freelance friends to write wise words of advice, which are scattered throughout the book. Paprocki says, "These lessons took years for me to learn and were the result of thousands of interviews, hours of research and plenty of mistakes made along the way."

In an interview, Paprocki can address:

How professionals can find more flexibility and better pay as we enter the Great Re-imagination of the workplace.

Ways hiring gig workers can be a win-win for both individuals and the companies that hire them.

Why the workforce has more strength today than any CEO and why it matters those workers are revolting about returning to the office.

How smart workers can arm themselves with knowledge so that the loss of a corporate sponsored-health plan no longer is their biggest fear.

Why families benefit when parents have the flexible work hours many giggers enjoy.

Praise for Freelance Fancy

"Freelance Fancy has something for everyone. We all work, we just choose different paths and different careers. Sherry Beck Paprocki is able to connect a common theme: find your path; get paid for what you are worth and create the flexibility that you crave." – Marna Lombardi, semiretired freelancer

"Unlike other books, which only focus on the business side of freelancing, Paprocki covers that and so many other important elements including a freelancer's spiritual health and how to maintain (or even increase it) while freelancing, and how to pivot (key in today's challenging work environments and "The Great Resignation")." – Estelle Erasmus, writer, editor, essayist and educator

About the Author

Sherry Beck Paprocki has been quoted in The New York Times and many other publications about the challenges of building a personal brand after she teamed up with her husband to write the Complete Idiot's Guide to Branding Yourself. An award-winning author, journalist and editor, in 2018 she was listed among the Folio: 100, honoring the "brightest, most impactful minds in magazine journalism today" and Folio's Top Women in Media. Her work has been featured in the Chicago Tribune, the (Cleveland) Plain Dealer, the Philadelphia Inquirer, Preservation and more than 100 other publications. She has earned at least $2 million through gig work.

