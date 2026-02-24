FreeLegalMotions.com: First-of-Its-Kind Platform Launches Free Federal Motion Service Amid Documented Constitutional Violations

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeLegalMotions.com has launched as the first free platform that generates court-ready legal motions for federal inmates and their families — producing properly formatted filings with relevant statutory citations, procedural requirements, and step-by-step filing instructions at no cost.

The platform supports multiple types of federal post-conviction filings, including motions under 28 U.S.C. § 2255, compassionate release petitions, First Step Act claims, Rule 33 new trial motions, and Federal Tort Claims. Each submission is screened for procedural eligibility, and inmate identities are validated by BOP register number and name against Bureau of Prisons records before any motion is generated. The platform does not produce frivolous filings.

More than 150,000 individuals are incarcerated in the federal system. The vast majority lack meaningful access to post-conviction representation, with private attorneys charging $10,000 to $50,000 or more for a single habeas petition. In practice, procedural complexity often exhausts the very people the system is meant to serve. This platform redirects that complexity into structured compliance — ensuring courts cannot decline review based on technical error.

FreeLegalMotions.com does not cater to Republicans or Democrats. It caters to Americans who believe that people in positions of extraordinary power should be held to the highest standard. Federal judges serve lifetime appointments. Prosecutors wield unchecked discretion. The Bureau of Prisons operates behind closed doors. The question is simple: who holds them accountable?

The platform was born out of a single federal case that exposed institutional failure at multiple levels. In U.S. Supreme Court Case No. 25-6128, the Solicitor General waived the government's right to respond to a petition arguing the conviction was based on conduct the Supreme Court ruled legal in Sprint Communications v. APCC Services (2008). In the Third Circuit, a mandamus petition was denied without written analysis addressing any argument on the merits. A related SEC civil case has sat pending for years while the government refuses to respond to outstanding motions. The lead prosecutor's spouse is employed as an attorney within the same appellate court — a conflict never publicly disclosed or subjected to recusal analysis. Ninety-three documented constitutional violations have been identified in this single case. Not one has received a substantive written response. FOIA requests to relevant oversight agencies have been denied or remain unanswered.

Supporters who examined this record saw a system that wasn't broken by accident. It was broken by design. They built this platform as a direct response — not just for one case, but for the thousands of federal inmates facing the same walls of silence and institutional indifference. This effort will continue until there is meaningful oversight — through judicial accountability, congressional inquiry, or the kind of public scrutiny that makes silence no longer an option.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Mike Hunt (970) 812-3457

https://freelegalmotions.com

SOURCE FreeLegalMotions.com