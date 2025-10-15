Freeleven: Celebrating G4Free's 11th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 11 years ago, G4Free was built on the instinct to venture outward and began its journey driven by the pursuit of "Move Free, Feel Free, Go for Free." We believe everyone has that innate desire to explore and to grow with freedom and sustainability.

Freeleven

In 2025, we proudly mark our 11th anniversary with Freeleven—a fusion of "Free" and "Eleven." More than just a measure of time, Freeleven represents a state of growt h without restriction. It stands as both a milestone and a promise: honoring our classic collections while continuously innovating for the future, growing alongside our guests and communities, and inspiring everyone to live most freely.

We first started in 2015 with a piece of outdoor gear, and today, our signature wide-leg pants have become a wardrobe essential for over 3 million customers worldwide, effortlessly transitioning from work to weekends, from casual outings to light workouts—redefining versatility and earning the reputation of "a favorite do-it-all pant'. This success has established G4Free as a leading seller of pants in this category on Amazon.

At G4Free, we design not just for everyday movement, but for emotional resonance. We support your pace, not define it. Between motion and stillness, we believe in a life that flows with rhythm, where every step brings you closer to freedom—for both body and mind.

As we embark on this new chapter, G4Free continues to push forward with innovation, beyond our classic products. Now we are introducing the new Smoofit Collection for the coming Fall and Winter. Inspired by the harmony of "airiness" and "dynamic lines," Smoofit blends the softness of "smooth" with the structure of "fit." With a peach-fuzz texture and silky-smooth touch, each piece is designed for comfort without compromise. Engineered with a dual-layer fabric that creates a 1-2mm air cushion, the collection balances warmth and breathability. From cozy loungewear to versatile wide-leg pants, every item embodies our commitment to freedom, breaks basics' dullness: light but not empty, loose but not sloppy, soft but not flat.

The G4Free 11th Anniversary Campaign celebrates our enduring pursuit of freedom and exploration over the past years.

The New Arrivals — featuring wide-leg pants, joggers, sweatshirts, and jackets in the Smoofit Collection — will launch with our 11th anniversary celebration from September 30 to October 8, accompanied by exclusive promotions and coupon code.

Media Contact:

Christy Liu

(857) 547-8279

[email protected]

SOURCE G4Free