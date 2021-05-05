FreeLife International Former Co-Founder/President Kevin Fournier Brings Global Leadership Skills To CTFO, Inc.

RENO, Nev., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTFO, Inc, ("CTFO") founded in 2015, is a US-based health & wellness company doing business in the U.S.A., Canada and fifteen European countries. CTFO announced today that effective immediately, Kevin Fournier has been appointed as President. Stuart Finger, former President, CEO, and Director resigned the President position to make way for Kevin Fournier, but will remain serving as director and CEO.

Dan Gregory, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, "We are delighted to add Kevin to our Executive Team. He brings a wealth of experience from his 22 years building a similar business, generating $1 billion in sales across 22 countries. We believe Kevin is the right person at the right time to help CTFO move to the next level, bringing the tools to help us execute faster and more efficiently."

Kevin brings a track record of operational excellence but it's his astute leadership skills we value equally Tweet this

"Kevin brings a track record of operational excellence but it's his astute leadership skills we value equally in his new role as President," said Stuart Finger, CEO. "I look forward to working closely with Kevin."

About Kevin Fournier:

Helped lead a direct selling corporate and field sales team to well over $1B in sales from 1995-2017

in sales from 1995-2017 Responsible for operations in over 20 countries including the US, Puerto Rico , Canada , Australia and the Philippines

, , and Frequent speaker and trainer at company conventions and events

Co-founder of a global charitable giving enterprise helping improve the lives of children in need around the world

Served on the Board of Directors of the Direct Selling Association for 2 years

"My passion is empowering people with the skills and belief to live an extraordinary life"

"Changing lives for the better is what CTFO is all about and I felt that commitment the very first day I spoke with Stuart and the team," said Kevin Fournier. "We are perfectly positioned for significant growth in 2021 and I believe the future for everyone in CTFO is incredibly bright. I am thrilled to be part of this exceptional team!"

Kevin is a world class leader proficient in personal and team leadership as well as deep global operational knowledge. This unique combination of proven talents will allow CTFO to attract motivated independent associates to our network sales & marketing distribution model, scale globally and make our 10xPURE™ stabilized cannabinoid acid delivery technology a dominant global leader.

About CTFO

CTFO, founded in 2015, is a US-based health & wellness company doing business in the U.S.A., Canada and fifteen European countries. CTFO acquires, discovers, formulates and distributes product solutions direct to consumers through its independent associates network sales & marketing teams. CTFO's vision –provide tools to empower people in business, health and serving others; demonstrating the Good News with quality, integrity and generosity. For more information, visit www.myCTFO.com

Contact: Leah Gregory, Communications Director

[email protected]

707-435-3267

Receive CTFO corporate announcements click corporate news.

SOURCE CTFO, Inc.

Related Links

www.myctfo.com

