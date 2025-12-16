Freely Fest Reveals Inaugural Lineup Celebrating the Power of Music

Freely Fest will blend musical performances, artists' stories about the power of free expression, and interactive experiences that highlight the importance of our First Amendment freedoms — onstage and off. According to Freedom Forum's annual survey, nearly two-thirds of Americans say they hold back from speaking freely. The festival will celebrate the right to create, speak up and be heard.

A legacy built on bringing the First Amendment to life

As one of the nation's leading voices on the First Amendment, Freedom Forum educates, engages and inspires millions each year, working toward its vision of an America where everyone knows, values and defends the five freedoms of the First Amendment. Through innovative national campaigns like "Brought to You by the First Amendment," Freedom Forum meets Americans where they are — whether in classrooms, online or in popular culture — to make the First Amendment relatable to everyday life.

"For more than three decades, Freedom Forum has found creative ways to bring the First Amendment to life," said Jan Neuharth, chair and CEO of Freedom Forum. "From our traveling musical tour Freedom Sings to our annual 1A Fest street fair in Washington, D.C., Freely Fest will build on that legacy by shining a light on freedom of speech, a foundational right that belongs to us all and fuels the free expression that shapes our culture."

Rooted in Music City's spirit of free expression

Known as "Music City," Nashville is a hub of creativity and culture. The city also holds deep ties to Freedom Forum's history: John Seigenthaler, the legendary Nashville journalist, civil rights advocate and founding editorial director of USA TODAY, established Freedom Forum's First Amendment Center at Vanderbilt University, creating a national home for education and dialogue about free expression.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 18, at FreelyFest.org . General admission, reserved seating and premium tickets will be available, offering a variety of experiences for fans. For updates, follow @FreelyFest on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Freedom Forum: Established on July 4, 1991, by USA TODAY founder Al Neuharth, Freedom Forum's mission is to foster First Amendment freedoms for all. Its vision is an America where everyone knows, values and defends the freedoms of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition. Freedom Forum is a nonpartisan 501 (c)(3) foundation that educates, engages and inspires millions of Americans each year through expert analysis, digital storytelling and in-person events. To learn more about Freedom Forum and its work, visit FreedomForum.org.

