Freeman Beauty Announces New CEO

With over 25 years of experience in the beauty space, Bill George comes to Freeman Beauty with expertise managing a large portfolio of top ten mass-market beauty brands. Known for driving organic growth across six continents as well as leading corporate acquisitions and integration, Mr. George is widely recognized to possess a firm handle on major market trends along with the ability to inject excitement in brands by delivering high-quality innovations, supply chain ingenuity and consumer engagement. A key to his success is strong teamwork and partnerships, earning numerous industry awards for Supplier of the Year and "Best Of" categories.

"I am honored and privileged to join Freeman Beauty," says Bill George. "I have admired the company's position in the market for quite some time and love where the brand stands today. I look to build on the company's rich heritage and continue to find the best partners to succeed in these high growth segments."

In his new role, Mr. George will work closely with Yellow Wood Partners, helping fuel their growth plans for Freeman Beauty brands, while leveraging their insights to further expand the business.

Dana Schmaltz, Partner at Yellow Wood expressed, "The Yellow Wood team is excited to have the opportunity to work with Bill George as the new CEO of Freeman Beauty. We have known Bill for a number of years and watched him build many successful brands. Adding Bill's skillset to the great franchise we have at Freeman as the #1 Face Mask brand in the US will continue to accelerate our growth in this category, as well as other categories that we may enter through acquisitions and line extensions. We look forward to building another successful consumer platform business around Bill."

Concurrently, Jon Achenbaum, announced his retirement from Freeman Beauty. Achenbaum, who joined the company in 2015, led Freeman Beauty through a period of significant growth and oversaw the sale of the business to Yellow Wood partners in August 2017. Yellow Wood is proud of the accomplishments the business achieved under Jon's leadership and wish him well in his future endeavors.

About Freeman Beauty:

As leaders in the beauty category for over 40 years, Freeman Beauty, America's #1 Facial Mask Brand, focuses on on-trend, nature inspired, fun, pampering, high-performing products at an accessible price. Prioritizing specialty beauty, Freeman Beauty offers a wide variety of easy to use, solution-based products across multiple categories. The Company offers a wide range of facial masks, dry shampoo, specialty bath & body, and foot care products that provide a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home. The brand portfolio includes category leading Freeman Feeling Beautiful facial masks, Freeman Beauty Infusion serum-infused facial masks, Freeman Feeling Legendary facial masks for men, Freeman Bare Foot pampering foot care products, Psssst! dry shampoo, and c.Booth bath & body care products.

About Yellow Wood:

Yellow Wood Partners is a Boston-based private investment firm that invests exclusively in the consumer industry in the middle market. The firm seeks to acquire branded consumer products across a variety of channels including mass, drug, food, specialty, club and e-commerce. Yellow Wood's success in driving growth and operational efficiencies is based on the team's combination of investment expertise and complementary marketing, sales, finance, operations, and international skills which creates strong partnerships with the management teams of portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.yellowwoodpartners.com.

