Freeman Beauty Launches National Face Mask Month In Celebration of New Brand Campaign: The Beauty of Self-Care

Through National Face Mask Month, Freeman Beauty's goal is to shift consumer's perception on the process of masking. Market research shows that individuals enjoy the process of masking for its emotional impact as much as they enjoy the benefits of the product's results. Using the time during masking for self-care creates a transformative experience, a focal point of the brand's new campaign.

"Beauty is no longer just outward," says Jon Achenbaum, CEO of Freeman Beauty. "Rather, it's driven by an inward desire for self-care, self-improvement, self-esteem, and a healthy dose of pampering. We want individuals to celebrate the power of masking as not something people do just to look better, but also do to feel better, and what better way to honor our heritage in the category than create an entire month dedicated to facial masks."

Freeman's new campaign will roll out through digital advertising and print, PR, social, and consumer activations, beginning with the month long celebration. National Face Mask Month will kick off with the Freeman Beauty's Ultimate Self-Care Contest, where consumers can enter to win a year's worth of face masks and a $500 VISA gift card by visiting www.freemanbeauty.com/contest and sharing why they love masking. At the end of the month four lucky winners will be selected to win the grand prize.

The contest will also be promoted through sampling kiosks, which will travel to four key markets, including Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. Using sampling and product trial, Freeman Beauty's goal is to encourage consumers to celebrate and experience their own journey of self-care.

SAMPLING TOUR DATES:

Miami on April 6th, 7th, and 8th

Los Angeles on April 13th, 14th and 15th

Chicago on April 20th, 21st and 23rd

New York City on April 27th, 28th and 29th

To learn more about Freeman Beauty and National Face Mask Month visit www.FreemanBeauty.com, #FreemanMaskMatch and follow @freemanbeauty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Freeman Beauty:

As leaders in the beauty category for over 40 years, Freeman Beauty, America's #1 Facial Mask Brand, focuses on on-trend, nature inspired, fun, pampering, high-performing products at an accessible price. Prioritizing specialty beauty, Freeman Beauty offers a wide variety of easy to use, solution-based products across multiple categories. The Company offers a wide range of facial masks, dry shampoo, specialty bath & body, and foot care products that provide a spa-like experience in the comfort of your own home. The brand portfolio includes category leading Freeman Feeling Beautiful facial masks, Freeman Beauty Infusion serum-infused facial masks, Freeman Feeling Legendary facial masks for men, Freeman Bare Foot pampering foot care products, Psssst! dry shampoo, and c.Booth bath & body care products.

