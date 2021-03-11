Freeman Expands Shallow High-Grade Oxide Gold Mineralizaton at Lemhi: 0.9 g/t Au over 174.2 metres Including 3.9 g/t Au over 18.5 metres

CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE: FMAN

SALMON, Idaho, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results of core from an additional 11 of 34 diamond drill holes on Freeman's 100% owned Lemhi Gold Project located in Idaho. The objective of the 2020 Phase 1 drill program was designed to confirm historical mineralization and allow the use of over 355 historical drill holes in a maiden National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource estimate. The drill program focused on infill and step-out drilling within the known mineralized body to increase confidence and maximize the potential resource.

All holes drilled to date have intersected high-grade shallow oxide gold. Selected highlighted results from the additional 11 holes are 2.6 g/t Au over 14.1m (FG20-005C); 1.6 g/t Au over 86m, including 2.2 g/t Au over 20.2m (FG20-007C); 0.9 g/t Au over 174.2m, including 3.9 g/t Au over 18.5m (FG20-008C); and 3.5 g/t Au over 9.5m (FG20-013C). Gold mineralization extends to at least 210 meters and is open at depth. FG20-014C was drilled to test mineralization beneath the intrusion. Mineralization discovered below the intrusive unit encountered 1.2 g/t Au over 21.8m demonstrating that the mineralization not only continues at depth but to the east. This drill hole was the easternmost hole drilled during the 2020 campaign. This new zone remains open on strike. In addition, drill hole FG201-008 ended in mineralization (181.93m to 182.97m contained 2.39 g/t Au), suggesting either additional mineralized stacks at depth and or proximity to a feeder zone. The results are being interpreted by technical staff for future follow up activities.

Table 1 – Significant Drill Results

Drill Hole

ID Azimuth, Dip

(degrees) Total Depth

(m) Depth (m) Interval

(m) Average Grade

(g/t Au) From To FG20-004C 298 -75 223 0 27.4 27.4 0.4 and





93.0 167.0 74 0.7 including





93.0 107.2 14.2 1.8 and





208.2 209.9 1.7 5.2 FG20-005C 360 -90 210 43.0 57.1 14.1 2.6 including





49.0 57.1 8.1 3.5 and





66.9 123.5 56.8 0.5 FG20-007C 360 -90 182 7.4 181.7 174.3 0.8 including





15.8 36.0 20.2 2.2 including





90.0 97.5 7.5 6.3 including





14.9 100.9 86.0 1.6 FG20-008C 360 -90 184 9.4 183.6 174.2 0.9 including





64.7 71.8 7.1 3.8 including





82.1 100.6 18.5 3.9 FG20-009C 360 -90 197 16.5 183.1 166.6 0.3 including





155.1 162.0 6.9 2.6 FG20-010C 360 -90 173 100.0 136.9 36.9 0.6 including





108.0 113.1 5.1 1.7 FG20-011C 360 -90 173 12.1 153.0 140.9 0.3 including





118.1 122.0 3.9 5 including





118.1 132.0 13.9 1.9 FG20-012C assays pending FG20-013C 360 -90 184 106.9 127.2 20.3 2.1 including





109.1 118.6 9.5 3.5 including





110.2 116.9 6.7 4.3 FG20-014C 360 -90 286 70.0 75.0 5.0 1.1 and





157.9 179.7 21.8 1.2 including





159.0 163.0 4.0 2 FG20-015C 360 -90 201 35.0 59.0 24.0 1 including





49.0 51.0 2.0 4.8 and





113.0 124.0 11.0 2.1 including





113.0 117.0 4.0 4.9 and





146.0 168.0 22.0 0.3 FG20-016C 360 -90 164 64.8 101.1 36.3 0.25 including





71.0 72.0 1.0 4.3



*Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 90-95 percent ("%") of core length.

Will Randall, President and CEO, commented, "These drill results continue to demonstrate the consistent high grade, near surface nature of the gold mineralization at Lemhi. We have now received assay results, which have exceeded expectations, for half of the holes drilled by Freeman. In particular, we are very pleased at the response to drill testing the high-grade structures which are behaving in a consistent and predictable manner. We are also encouraged by FG20-014C which is our first drill hole to explore possible repetitions of the flat lying structures at depth below a predominant intrusive body. We now have confirmed that gold mineralization continues at depth and will be working on follow up work to maximize this discovery."

Geologically, the Lemhi Gold Project lies within the Idaho-Montana porphyry belt, a northeast-trending alignment of metallic ore deposits and mines related to granitic porphyry intrusions. These extend north-easterly across Idaho and are related to the Trans-Challis fault system, a broad (20-30 km-wide) system of en-echelon northeast-trending structures extending from Boise Basin more than 270 km into Montana. At Lemhi, gold mineralization is hosted in Mesoproterozoic quartzites and phyllites within a series of relatively flat-lying lodes consisting of quartz veins, quartz stockwork and breccias. Mineralized lodes are associated with low angle faults, folding and shear zone(s). The mineralized zones have varying amounts of sulphides (pyrite, chalcopyrite, bornite, molybdenum, and occasionally arsenopyrite) where free gold is common. Gold mineralization at Lemhi is open at depth and on strike.

All drill core and rock samples are sent to ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada, an independent and fully accredited laboratory (ISO 9001:2008) for analysis for gold by Fire Assay and multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy (select drill holes). Freeman has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") program where at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment.

Core photos and drill sections can be found at www.freemangoldcorp.com. Drill holes are not analyzed in order but as shipments were logged in at the laboratory.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P. Geo., VP Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Lemhi Project"). The Lemhi Project comprises 30 square kilometers of highly prospective land. The mineralization at the Lemhi Project consists of shallow, near surface primarily oxide gold mineralization that has been identified over 355 drill holes and is open at depth and in multiple directions. The Company is completing an initial Phase 1 diamond drill program for a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

On Behalf of the Company

William Randall

President and CEO

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Freeman Gold Corp.

Related Links

https://freemangoldcorp.com/

