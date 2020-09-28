Freeman Formula Continues to Grow as TruLife Distribution Facilitates a Partnership with Coen Markets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic health and wellness brand, Freeman Formula creates coaching systems, books, videos, and nutritional products. The wellness-oriented brand has announced a new partnership with Coen Markets, Inc., increasing the brand's reach in the C-store market. Coen Markets, Inc. is one of the oldest and largest convenience chains in the Pittsburgh region. Now, with over 60 locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, the prominent retailer has been proudly serving the public since 1923.

Freeman Formula is the product of many years of hard work by husband and wife wellness duo, Jeramy and Kim Freeman. The Freemans call themselves "Professional Goal Achievers," and they have considerable experience to back up their claim. With over 25 years in the business of fitness and coaching, the Freemans have built a results-driven business model. A key component of Freeman Formula's recent trend of expansion has been the brand's partnership with TruLife Distribution.

TruLife Distribution is a full-service agency offering product distribution, public relations, digital media marketing, and social media management. TruLife represents emerging brands based in the United States, as well as a diverse portfolio of international clients, looking to achieve success in the U.S. market. TruLife founder and CEO Brian Gould, a venerated retail distribution industry professional, has an unparalleled track record of helping clients grow their customer base into new retail markets.

While there has been a recent shift towards e-commerce and online ordering, brick-and-mortar is alive and well. In order to ensure success in the modern retail marketplace, brands need a presence on both online and physical channels. Jeramy Freeman recognizes the need for any successful brand to establish a strong presence in both channels and credits Brian Gould and TruLife with his brand's sustained success. "Brian has been building relationships with retailers for years, and we continue to be impressed by his ability to secure placement for the Freeman Formula brand," says Freeman.

Following this latest triumph, Freeman Formula is now ready to expand its reach even further at the upcoming Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition ECRM program, which will be held on October 12th to 16th. TruLife has been able to secure placement for a number of brands at recent ECRM events and is proud to represent Freeman Formula. "We love representing Freeman Formula," says Gould. "When Freeman Formula releases a product, we know it's going to sell, and customers will love it. We couldn't be more confident in helping Jeramy and his team continue to develop retail partnerships due to the promising future we see for this brand."

