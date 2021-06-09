Freeman Joins eVolve MEP Team as VP of Product

ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eVolve MEP has hired Clay Freeman, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience leading technology teams in the construction technology market to be its Vice President of Product.

Freeman brings 25 years of experience to the eVolve MEP team. Previously the co-founder and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Solidspac3, a San Francisco-based construction technology and services provider, Freeman held executive, product, and engineering leadership positions with Autodesk, Webcor Builders, and Vico Software/Graphisoft.

"We're excited to have Clay join our team," eVolve MEP CEO Clay Smith commented on the hiring of Freeman. "His passion for the trades and his software engineering experience in the desktop, cloud, and mobile development space will help eVolve MEP continue its growth as the market leader in MEP technology."

About eVolve MEP

eVolve MEP is at the forefront of efforts by industry leaders globally to adopt the best technology to increase revenue, improve productivity, strengthen their workforce, and enhance quality and safety. eVolve MEP provides MEP construction software that is focused on aligning construction departments around accurate, actionable information that can be leveraged to install faster, meet demanding schedules and work as one unified team.

