Freeman Lung Institute First in Region to Provide MediPines AGM100® Advanced Respiratory Monitoring System

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeman Lung Clinic, in Joplin, Missouri, has partnered with MediPines, a respiratory medical device company, to provide patients and medical staff with a new innovative way of evaluating lung function. The MediPines respiratory monitoring system, AGM100®, provides direct respiratory measurements allowing the medical team to better understand how well their patients' lungs are functioning. This critical knowledge is essential in improving the outcomes of those who suffer from respiratory conditions such as COPD, lung cancer, and other respiratory diseases.

According to Dr. Philip Slocum, Medical Director, and pulmonologist for Freeman Lung Institute, "Having the ability to get painless, precise measurements and calculations of pulmonary gas exchange, in addition to the testing capabilities we already have, allows us to rapidly obtain a high level of detail and understanding about respiratory conditions not previously possible in the pulmonary clinic."

The MediPines AGM100® is an advanced respiratory monitoring system designed to assess and detect a patient's gas exchange efficiency and provide a comprehensive respiratory assessment in under two minutes. Measurements of oxygen and carbon dioxide levels from a patient's expired breath are compared with calculated levels of oxygen in the blood, in real-time, to provide traditional and novel respiratory measurements, previously only available through an invasive arterial blood draw.

The FDA cleared AGM100® accurately provides calculated partial pressure of arterial oxygen (gPaO 2) , carbon dioxide (PETCO 2 ), and Oxygen Deficit (a non-invasive A-a gradient), among other clinical parameters. These medical grade respiratory measurements provide healthcare workers with the necessary information to better evaluate and treat their patients. These clinical measurements are immediately available from simple patient breathing samples.

"We are very excited to support the innovative Freeman Lung Institute to improve respiratory patient care with our device's advanced monitoring capabilities," stated Steve Lee, CEO of MediPines.

About Freeman Health Lung Institute

Freeman Lung Institute is the first and only clinic in the area that gives patients access to screening, diagnosis, treatment, and support of life-threatening lung diseases in one convenient location.

Freeman Lung Institute, a locally owned and not-for-profit clinic, provides comprehensive care for a wide range of pulmonary conditions including:

Lung cancer

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Emphysema

Asthma

Pulmonary hypertension

Interstitial lung disease

Occupational lung diseases

About Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System includes Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Hospital East, Freeman Neosho Hospital, and Ozark Center, as well as two urgent care clinics, dozens of physician clinics and a variety of specialty services. In 2020, Freeman earned more than 80 individual awards for medical excellence and patient safety from CareChex®, a quality rating system that helps consumers evaluate healthcare providers. Freeman Health System was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as No. 4 in the state of Missouri for the seventh consecutive year for 2016 – 2017. The health system was also given the highest grade possible by The Leapfrog Group possible for the fourth consecutive year in the Spring 2018 Hospital Safety Score.

About MediPines

MediPines Corporation is a market leader in respiratory assessment and monitoring of pulmonary gas exchange. Our mission is to advance respiratory medicine by providing physiology-based devices that empower health care providers to advance the effectiveness and operating efficiency of patient care.

MediPines AGM100®

MediPines AGM100® is the world's first non-invasive gas exchange monitor. The device is FDA cleared and provides a comprehensive respiratory assessment through medical grade measurements such as blood oxygen levels (gPaO 2 ), carbon dioxide levels in the lungs (PETCO 2 ), and the degree of respiratory impairment, Oxygen Deficit, (a non-invasive A-a gradient) from an exhaled gas sampling method. This advanced monitoring system was designed to support medical providers with rapid detection of respiratory impairment.

