FREEMAN REPORTS 2023 SHAREHOLDER MEETING RESULTS

Freeman Gold Corp.

21 Sep, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN) (OTCQX: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") reports the results of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on September 20, 2023 in Vancouver, BC, Canada. At the Meeting, shareholders approved all of the resolutions detailed in the related management information circular, namely:

  • Setting the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at five (5);
  • Electing all nominee directors to the board of directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
  • Appointing Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until a successor is appointed, and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor;
  • Approving the stock option plan of the Company; and
  • Approving the restricted share unit plan of the Company.

Votes representing 31,682,586 shares or 24.05% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date were cast. The following table details the results:

Motion

Votes
For

Votes
Against

Votes
Withheld

Broker
Non-Vote

Number of Directors

31,205,265 

(98.493 %)

477,321 

(1.507 %)

N/A

0

Election of Directors:





Paul Matysek

20,665,226 

(96.911 %)

N/A

658,800 

(3.089 %)

10,358,560

William Randall

20,636,726 

(96.777 %)

N/A

687,300 

(3.223 %)

10,358,560

Bassam Moubarak

20,633,711 

(96.763 %)

N/A

690,315 

(3.237 %)

10,358,560

Victor Cantore

20,615,211 

(96.676 %)

N/A

708,815 

(3.324 %)

10,358,560

Simon Marcotte

20,670,211 

(96.676 %)

N/A

653,815 

(3.066 %)

10,358,560

Appointment of Auditor

31,255,365 

(98.652 %)

N/A

427,221 

(1.348 %)

0

Approval of Stock Option Plan

19,794,389 

(92.827 %)

1,529,637 

(7.173 %)

N/A

10,358,560

Approval of Restricted Share Unit Plan

19,877,013 

(93.214 %)

1,447,013 

(6.786 %)

N/A

10,358,560
About the Company 

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Project"). The Project comprises 30 square kilometres of highly prospective land, hosting a near-surface oxide gold resource. The pit constrained mineral resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, comprises 988,100 oz gold ("Au") at 1.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") in 30.02 million tonnes (Measured & Indicated) and 256,000 oz Au at 1.04 g/t Au in 7.63 million tonnes (Inferred). The Company is focused on growing and advancing the Project towards a production decision.

On Behalf of the Company
William Randall
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.freemangoldcorp.com or contact Bassam Moubarak by email at [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

