Freeman Trust Report 2023 Demonstrates Face-to-Face Interaction Is Key to Building Brand Trust

Research Reveals That 77% of People Trust Brands More Following Face-to-Face Interactions at Live Events

DALLAS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeman, the global leader in events, has released the Freeman Trust Report 2023, a comprehensive research study on the impact of face-to-face interactions on brand loyalty and trust. Powered by Edelman Data and Intelligence, the research firm behind the Edelman Trust Barometer and decades of trust perception research globally, the new Freeman Trust Report utilizes extensive survey data to examine how live events and in-person interaction impact trust and loyalty for brands in the U.S.

Survey data from the new report demonstrates a clear correlation between face-to-face interaction at live events and brand trust. Key findings include:

77% of all respondents –and more than 8 out of 10 millennials–say they trusted brands more after interacting face-to-face with them at live events.

The halo effects from these interactions lasted at least a month for 64% of people surveyed, resulting in long-term brand trust, recognition, and sales.

72% of respondents who attended an event in the past 6 months say they were significantly more likely to have positive perceptions of the brand.

77% of respondents who interacted with a brand at a live event left with greater trust that the brand would do what is right.

"A brand's most valuable asset is the trust it builds with its customers," said Mickey Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer at Freeman. "Freeman's new research makes it clear that the companies who engage with their customers at live events build significant trust and loyalty. When considering the volume of marketing channels available to brands today, live events stand out for their unique ability to foster the connections and relationships companies most urgently need."

Results of the Freeman Trust Report 2023 can be downloaded here. An accompanying infographic is here. Learn more about Freeman at https://www.freeman.com/.

About Freeman

Freeman is a global leader in events. Whether virtual, in-person, or hybrid, Freeman is on a mission to redefine live for a new era. With a data-driven approach and the industry's largest network of experts, Freeman's insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. The integrated full-service solutions leverage a 95-year legacy in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter.

