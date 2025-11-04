Freeman's | Hindman Rebrands as Freeman's

As a new brand entity, Freeman's unites the rich history of Philadelphia's leading regional auction house with the legacy and expertise of Hindman Auctions in Chicago and Cowan's Auctions in Cincinnati. The combined entities merged operations in 2024 to provide auction, appraisal, private sales, and art advisory services to private collectors, estates, and cultural institutions. With locations in 16 cities across the U.S., Freeman's is the auction house of choice for private and estate collections valued in the $1 - 5 million range.

In the first half of 2025, the company reported an impressive 9 percent year-over-year increase in total sales, while maintaining an industry-leading sell-through rate of 89% and increasing its share of new bidders to 24%.

"Our focused strategy on the resilient 'middle market' in the auction sector has enabled our company to move from strength to strength in 2025, even as the top end of the market contracted at the global level," said Alyssa D. Quinlan, CEO. "As we rebrand the company to Freeman's, we recognize the expertise, regional leadership, and trusted relationships that have contributed to our collective success to date, and will continue to guide our brand's mission and values as we enter this new era."

220 Years Under the Hammer

In celebration of Freeman's rebrand and milestone anniversary, the company's social media platforms will highlight a selection of extraordinary and unexpected items the firm has been entrusted to sell over the past 220 years. The series features the surprising -- decommissioned World War I battleships, Philadelphia's 19th-century Post Office building, and a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence found in a bookshop attic -- as well as the sublime, including luminous master works by Vincent Van Gogh, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and John Singer Sargent.

"Few auction houses can lay claim to such a rich legacy," noted Quinlan. "As we lead Freeman's into its next chapter, we plan to continue bringing art, history, and design to life, and connecting more people with exceptional objects like these for generations to come."

The new Freeman's brand identity is being rolled out this week to its physical locations and across Freeman's digital platforms, including an updated website, app, auction calendar, social media, and client communications. To experience the rebranded Freeman's, visit freemansauction.com.

Selected Auctions & Highlights

Freeman's hosts 140 auctions each year across 52 collecting categories. Among the first major collection sales and category auctions to be presented by the rebranded Freeman's at its Philadelphia, New York City, Denver and Chicago salerooms this month are:

Old Masters and 19 th Century Art (Philadelphia, Nov. 4) – A dedicated sale of a remarkable private collection, Echoes of the Past , features Old Master and 19 th century paintings and drawings assembled over decades by a discerning European collector.

(Philadelphia, Nov. 4) – A dedicated sale of a remarkable private collection, , features Old Master and 19 century paintings and drawings assembled over decades by a discerning European collector. Western and Contemporary Native American Art (Denver, Nov. 6) – Anchored by two exemplary private collections of classic Western and Southwestern art.

(Denver, Nov. 6) – Anchored by two exemplary private collections of classic Western and Southwestern art. American Furniture, Folk and Decorative Arts (Philadelphia, Nov. 12) - Annual fall auction led by the Marquis de Lafayette gold pocket watch dated 1805.

(Philadelphia, Nov. 12) - Annual fall auction led by the Marquis de Lafayette gold pocket watch dated 1805. Post-War and Contemporary Art (New York City, Nov. 14) – Featuring extraordinary contemporary explorations of classical portraiture by Kehinde Wiley, Mickalene Thomas, Alex Katz, Fritz Scholder, Andy Warhol and Gertrude Abercrombie.

(New York City, Nov. 14) – Featuring extraordinary contemporary explorations of classical portraiture by Kehinde Wiley, Mickalene Thomas, Alex Katz, Fritz Scholder, Andy Warhol and Gertrude Abercrombie. European Furniture & Decorative Arts (Chicago, Dec. 10 & 12) - Two-day auction of elegant furnishings from 'Camp Rosemary', the home of noted philanthropist and avid gardener Posy Krehbiel.

(Chicago, Dec. 10 & 12) - Two-day auction of elegant furnishings from 'Camp Rosemary', the home of noted philanthropist and avid gardener Posy Krehbiel. important Jewelry (New York, Dec. 11) – Jewelry from prominent collections and signed pieces by Bulgari, Cartier, and Tiffany & Co., to be offered alongside a collection sold to benefit Shriners Children's Hospitals.

Find Freeman's complete auction calendar and schedule of exhibitions here.

About Freeman's

Freeman's is a premier American auction house offering services in multiple categories including fine art, jewelry, design, books and manuscripts, furniture, decorative arts, antiquities, couture, and Asian works of art. With 16 regional locations nationwide, the firm provides auctions, appraisals, private sales, and art advisory services, connecting clients to the global art market. Freeman's strives to bring art, history, and design to life by connecting people with extraordinary objects through exceptional service and expertise.

SOURCE Freeman's Auction