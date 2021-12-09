Freemotion Launches New, GENESIS™ Dual Cable Cross - Inclusive Use, Making Strength Training Accessible to All
- New Inclusive Use G624-IU GENESIS™ Dual Cable Cross makes strength training available for exercisers with a wide range of disabilities
- Innovative patent-pending design allows exercisers to adjust the GENESIS™ Dual Cable Cross - Inclusive Use arm positions with one hand
- The weight stacks feature touch and color contrasts to accommodate users with visual impairments
- Many exercises can be performed from a seated position, making it accessible to people in wheelchairs
LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freemotion Fitness is introducing a new GENESIS™ Dual Cable Cross that meets Inclusive Use standards, helping facilities provide people with disabilities opportunities to train. The G624-IU GENESIS™ Dual Cable Cross features an open design, making it wheelchair accessible.
The G624-IU GENESIS™ Dual Cable Cross also has a patent-pending pin design, which will allow users to make adjustments more efficiently and safely. With a 90-degree-turn lockout system, the pin can be locked in place using one hand, letting the user adjust the arm vertically without using two hands simultaneously.
Details of new inclusive features:
- The recessed numbers on the weight stacks accommodate people with visual impairments.
- The redesign of the weight stacks provides contrast based on touch and color.
- The recessed indicators on the adjustable arms (vertical and horizontal) feature markings for more precise adjustments that accommodate visually impaired exercisers.
- The fixed stability bar is the required diameter and length to meet ASTM International standards.
- The material used on the fixed stability bar facilitates better grip and reduces slippage.
- The height on the fixed stability bar is placed within the optimal reach.
- The fixed stability bar and adjustment pins have a 'reach range' ideal for exercisers with disabilities to comfortably access both features.
- The contrasting colors behind the fixed stability bar make the gripping surfaces easy to locate.
- The location of the adjustment pins and levers are easily viewable from the front and the contrasting colors make their adjustment mechanisms easy to locate.
- The activation forces on the adjustment pins and levers meet ASTM International standards.
According to Dan Toigo, Sr. Vice President & Managing Director of Freemotion Fitness, the improved Dual Cable Cross will be a crucial addition to any facility looking to diversify its membership and user base.
"Providing an inclusive environment to those who want to work out is important," Toigo says. "Our industry strives to make people healthier, and that includes people with disabilities."
About Freemotion Fitness
For over 20 years, Freemotion Fitness has been a pioneer in fitness equipment and technology, introducing the world to cable-based strength training, the Incline Trainer, and the first road-simulating bike. Today, Freemotion leads the way with experiences that redefine cardio, group, and strength training for the new generation of interactive, connected fitness. Our cable-based strength training lines are an industry staple and we continuously innovate and revolutionize functional fitness for all exercisers. Freemotion is a subsidiary of iFIT Health & Fitness Inc., the world's # 1 health and fitness portfolio.
