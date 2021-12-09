Freemotion Launches New, GENESIS™ Dual Cable Cross - Inclusive Use, Making Strength Training Accessible to All

- New Inclusive Use G624-IU GENESIS™ Dual Cable Cross makes strength training available for exercisers with a wide range of disabilities

- Innovative patent-pending design allows exercisers to adjust the GENESIS™ Dual Cable Cross - Inclusive Use arm positions with one hand

- The weight stacks feature touch and color contrasts to accommodate users with visual impairments

- Many exercises can be performed from a seated position, making it accessible to people in wheelchairs