FREENOME ACQUIRES GLOBAL IMMUNODIAGNOSTICS DEVELOPER ONCIMMUNE LTD

News provided by

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

22 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

– Acquisition enhances Freenome's product portfolio, including autoantibody platform with additional biomarkers important in cancer detection

– Freenome continues growth trajectory toward offering multiple cancer screening tests and this acquisition accelerates Freenome's path to clinical impact in new indications

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome, a privately held biotech company, announced today it has acquired Oncimmune Ltd, a UK-based global immunodiagnostics developer with a commercialized CE-IVD marked EarlyCDT Lung blood test, autoantibody platform and research and development pipeline of 7+ cancer detection signatures.

Continue Reading
Mike Nolan CEO of Freenome
Mike Nolan CEO of Freenome

Oncimmune Ltd is a subsidiary of Oncimmune Holdings plc, a cancer immune-profiling company, with an advanced autoantibody profiling technology and database. EarlyCDT Lung is Oncimmune Ltd's commercialized CE-IVD marked lung blood test and detects elevated levels of autoantibodies generated by the body's immune system of patients in the earliest stages of lung cancer. The test has impacted the clinical journey of more than 200,000 people at high risk for lung cancer and those with indeterminate pulmonary nodules (IPN).

The acquisition of Oncimmune Ltd provides Freenome with clinical and commercial resources to complement Freenome's frontline screening efforts. Oncimmune Ltd's pipeline of autoantibody targets for other cancer indications will augment Freenome's multiomics platform with additional non-tumor-derived signals to capture a more comprehensive view of the tumor microenvironment.

Freenome uses a multiomics platform that combines tumor and non-tumor signals with machine learning to detect cancer in its earliest stages using a standard blood draw. The company is completing the FDA verification and validation studies for its colorectal cancer screening test through the PREEMPT CRC trial. In parallel, Freenome has applied its expertise in cancer detection and machine learning to real-world data to develop population health solutions for payers and providers to complement its blood tests and support the entire patient's care journey.

"The addition of Oncimmune Ltd assets, including a robust pipeline of autoantibody targets, positions Freenome to expand its existing multiomics platform capabilities with non-tumor derived signals and bolsters our tailored portfolio of screening tests for cancer detection. In addition, the growing clinical impact of EarlyCDT Lung, a commercialized autoantibody assay, strengthens Freenome's lung cancer detection capabilities," said Mike Nolan, CEO of Freenome. "This merger of expertise and technology fortifies Freenome's holistic approach to the early detection of multiple cancers and accelerates the timeline to bring our screening tests to the forefront of clinical care."

Oncimmune Ltd has participated in high-profile clinical studies across the UK, including the Early Detection of Cancer of the Lung Scotland (ECLS) study with 12,210 high-risk smokers. The ECLS study is the largest-ever randomized study for the detection of lung cancer using biomarkers.

In addition, Oncimmune Ltd was selected to supply the EarlyCDT Lung blood test for 15,000 people as part of the National Health System UK Lung Health Check Programme. Oncimmune Ltd platforms, products, and clinical research have been featured in more than 150 peer-reviewed publications, keynotes, presentations, and posters.

Freenome joins seven of the top 15 global pharma companies in leveraging Oncimmune's autoantibody discovery platform, ImmunoINSIGHTS, based in Dortmund, Germany, a powerful tool used to uncover meaningful insights and biomarkers for cancer and other diseases.

"Under Oncimmune's stewardship, EarlyCDT Lung was demonstrated to detect cancer earlier and save unnecessary loss of life. By joining forces with Freenome, we will unlock the full potential of the EarlyCDT portfolio, ultimately transforming how cancer is first detected and diagnosed, saving many more lives," said Dr. Adam M. Hill, CEO of Oncimmune.

The Nottingham office will continue its operations. Oncimmune Ltd employees join the Freenome team effective May 20, 2023.

About Freenome

Freenome is a biotechnology company with a comprehensive multiomics platform for the early detection of cancer using a standard blood draw. The company combines its deep expertise in molecular biology with advanced computational biology and machine learning to detect disease-associated patterns among billions of circulating cell-free biomarkers. Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

SOURCE Freenome Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

FREENOME ADDS UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO AS A PARTNER FOR ITS VALLANIA STUDY

FREENOME ADDS RENOWN HEALTH AS PARTNER FOR THE SANDERSON STUDY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.