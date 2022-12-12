FREENOME PRESENTS RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTING THE PROMISE OF IDENTIFYING DRUG-RESPONSE BIOMARKERS FOR DLBCL PATIENTS

– Freenome's comprehensive multiomics and multi-feature computational approach provides insights for therapy development and patient efficacy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome, a privately held biotech company, presented research on Saturday at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

Freenome's multiomics platform allows researchers to look across multiple levels of biology to form a comprehensive analysis of signals seen in blood, capturing both tumor-derived and non-tumor-derived biomarkers including those from the immune system.

Freenome and ADC Therapeutics have been applying this platform to investigate biological signatures associated with response to loncastuximab tesirine (lonca), a CD-19-directed antibody drug conjugate developed by ADC Therapeutics that is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after ≥2 prior lines of therapy.

The initial results are part of a larger ongoing collaboration between the companies. The findings presented at ASH show promise in identifying biomarkers associated with response to lonca and also suggested mechanisms of resistance seen in non-responders, which may inform future drug combination research. In addition, the researchers demonstrated that they could combine the cfDNA profiling results with data from routine clinical testing to make better predictions of patient-specific response.

"Freenome's unique multiomics platform shows potential to identify biomarkers associated with both response and resistance to treatment with lonca," said Patrick van Berkel, Ph.D. and chief scientific officer of ADC Therapeutics. "We look forward to further exploration of these findings to determine their significance for healthcare providers trying to identify the most appropriate treatments for patients with DLBCL."

"ADC Therapeutics is a leader in the field of antibody-drug conjugates," said Mike Nolan, chief executive officer, Freenome. "Together, we are demonstrating how our multiomics platform can be applied to heme malignancies in order to contribute to the early detection and early intervention of cancer."

About Freenome

Freenome is a biotechnology company with a comprehensive multiomics platform for the early detection and early intervention of cancer using a standard blood draw. The company combines its deep expertise in molecular biology with advanced computational biology and machine learning to detect and characterize disease-associated patterns from circulating cell-free biomarkers. Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics' CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl; Lonca) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

