Freepik becomes Magnific, Hits $230M ARR and Introduces the 'No-Collar' Creative Economy

Guess, DAMM, R/GA and BBC use Magnific to redefine how creative work gets produced

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Freepik becomes Magnific, solidifying its stance as the world's most comprehensive AI creative platform and introducing a new framework for how creative work is produced in the AI era.

Magnific launches with $230 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and adoption across more than 290 enterprise teams, including Guess, DAMM, R/GA, Alain Afflelou, and BBC, which are already running professional creative workflows on the platform. The platform's strong hold on the creative industry was reinforced by A16z's naming Freepik (now Magnific) as the 11th top genAI web company.

The move to Magnific reflects a broader shift, from fragmented tools to integrated creative infrastructure, and from traditional creative roles to what CEO Joaquín Cuenca Abela describes as the "no-collar economy."

"The industrial revolution created the blue-collar economy. The digital revolution created the white-collar economy," said Cuenca Abela. "The creatives, the dreamers, are about to become more powerful than anyone expected. That's the no-collar economy. And it's already underway."

Enterprise Adoption Signals a Shift

Enterprise teams are no longer experimenting with AI creative tools, they are actively building with them.

Across film studios, agencies, and global brands, more than 290 teams now run production workflows on Magnific, from generating assets and prototyping visuals to scaling content across campaigns.

The company's Business plan, launched in January 2026, surpassed 1,000 subscriptions in six weeks and continues to grow at 150 new teams per week, with more than 50% of new users adopting AI-driven workflows from day one.

A New Creative Class Is Emerging

At the same time, a parallel shift is reshaping who participates in creative production.

72% of new creators joining the platform identify as beginners.

This signals a structural change: the cost and complexity of creating high-quality content is rapidly decreasing. What historically required a studio, a team, and significant capital can increasingly be done by individuals with the right tools.

"In the future, we will make films like we write books," said Cuenca Abela. "One person with a vision and the tools to execute it."

From Freepik to Magnific

The move to Magnific brings together previously distinct capabilities, including image generation, video, upscaling, audio, and collaboration, into a single production platform.

Magnific operates across the full creative stack, including:

$1M+ paid subscribers

More than 15 image generation models

Over 12 video models

A library of 200M+ assets

A real-time collaborative workspace used by tens of thousands of creators daily

Magnific at the Forefront of the Shift in Who Gets to Create

Every major economic shift has redefined who creates value.

The industrial economy centered labor.

The digital economy centered on knowledge.

The AI economy, Magnific argues, will center creativity.

If that holds, the most important change is not what AI replaces, but who it enables.

For more information about Magnific visit Magnific.com.

About Magnific

Magnific is Europe's leading AI platform for creatives. One space that brings together the latest image, video and audio models with professional workflows, collaborative tools, and a library of more than 250 million stock assets. Founded in 2010, the company serves more than 1 million paid subscribers worldwide, from independent creators to global brands, agencies, and enterprise teams. Previously known as Freepik, it relaunched as Magnific in April 2026.

https://magnific.com

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Freepik