Freepoint Commodities and Rigby Refining to Co-Develop Low Sulphur Fuel Production Facilities

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Commodities LLC ("Freepoint") and Rigby Refining, LLC ("Rigby") today announced the signing of definitive contracts to form a joint venture to develop facilities around the world to help meet the growing demand for IMO 2020-compliant marine fuel. The first project of the joint venture will be to design and build a 10,000 barrel per day fuel oil processing facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast, which will employ the Rigby Process® to remove sulfur from fuel oil and produce IMO 2020-compliant marine fuel. Freepoint will provide the feedstock to the facility and market the facility's production. The unit is expected to commence operations in 2021.

David Messer, CEO of Freepoint, said, "We are excited to add this strategic asset to our portfolio. The new IMO 2020 regulations requiring less sulfur in marine fuel have created a global need for such facilities to ensure there is adequate compliant fuel available to the shipping industry. Freepoint is committed to providing its customers with economic solutions in a rapidly changing energy market. Partnering with Rigby on this joint venture provides Freepoint with access to Rigby's state-of-the-art technology, and allows us to serve our customers around the globe with enhanced capabilities."

"We look forward to working with Freepoint on this project," said Michael Moore, CEO of Rigby. "Rigby's proprietary solution to create patented IMO 2020-compliant fuels is unique and will likely be a preferred fuel for shippers due to its superior properties in comparison to blends, distillate-based fuels and other low sulfur marine fuel options. By combining Rigby's technological know-how with Freepoint's expertise in the commodities and finance markets, we aim to be a leader in providing low sulfur fuel to satisfy global demand."

About Freepoint

Founded in 2011, Freepoint is based in Stamford, CT and has over 430 employees worldwide. Freepoint is a merchant of physical commodities and a financer of upper- and mid-stream commodity-producing assets. Freepoint also provides physical supply services and related structured solutions for counterparties.

About Rigby

Rigby Refining LLC provides low sulfur solutions to meet post IMO 2020 maritime fuel demand. With expertise in process engineering, strategic planning, technology development, refining, project execution, sales, project finance and intellectual property, Rigby is the exclusive provider of Rigby Process Technology solutions to marine fuel producers.

Media Contact

Freepoint:

Serra Saridereli

RF|Binder

212-994-7561

serra.saridereli@rfbinder.com

Rigby:

Clive Dennis

Rigby Refining LLC

Contact@rigbyllc.com

SOURCE Freepoint Commodities LLC