Freepoint Commodities Renews and Extends USD 2.1 Billion Revolving Credit Facility; Allows growth to USD 2.4 Billion

BNP Paribas Securities Corp ("BNPPSC"), MUFG Bank, Ltd. ("MUFG") and Natixis, New York Branch ("NATIXIS") are Joint Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners for the Facility. BNP Paribas remains as the Administrative Agent. Co-Syndication and Co-Documentation Agents include: ABN AMRO Capital USA LLC, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch, ING Bank N.V., and Société Générale. Other continuing participating banks include: Bank of China, New York Branch, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG (New York Branch), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., New York Branch, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS Switzerland AG. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, New York Agency ("OCBC") has joined as a new participant. The Facility finances the physical merchant activities of Freepoint's expanding global commodities businesses.

"We are grateful for the robust support that our banks, both existing and new, continue to demonstrate. This year the Facility was oversubscribed by 20%, reflecting our lenders' ongoing commitment to the sustained success of our business," said David A. Messer, Freepoint's CEO.

Founded in 2011, Freepoint is based in Stamford, CT with over 425 employees worldwide. Freepoint is a merchant of physical commodities and a financer of upper and mid-stream commodity-producing assets. Freepoint also provides physical supply services and related structured solutions for counterparties.

Davis MacMillan

+1 212 994 7509

davis.macmillan@rfbinder.com

