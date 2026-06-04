Freepoint Commodities Renews Its Revolving Credit Facility at USD 2.3 Billion, with Capacity to Grow to USD 3.2 Billion

STAMFORD, Conn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Commodities LLC ("Freepoint") today announced that it closed a USD 2.3 billion revolving bank facility (the "Facility"). The Facility consists of a USD 1.38 billion three-year committed tranche and a USD 920 million one-year uncommitted tranche. Additionally, the Facility has a USD 900 million accordion feature.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ("MUFG") and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking ("CIB") are Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners for the Facility. Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch; Société Générale; and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. are Joint Lead Arrangers. MUFG is the Administrative Agent. The Co-Syndication and Co-Documentation Agents are Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch; Société Générale; Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.; ING Bank N.V.; and UBS Switzerland AG. The Senior Managing Agents are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., New York Branch and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. The other continuing participating banks are Bank of China, New York Branch; Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch; Commonwealth Bank of Australia; HSBC Bank USA, N.A.; HSBC UK Bank plc; Citibank, N.A.; and GarantiBank International N.V. Lloyds Bank, USA has joined the bank group as a new participant in the Facility.

Simultaneously, Freepoint extended the maturity of its USD 125 million subordinated secured credit facility. The participating banks are MUFG Bank, Ltd.; Natixis CIB; Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., New York Branch; Société Générale; UBS Switzerland AG; and ING Bank N.V.

"We are pleased by the strong support from our lending group, which reflects their confidence in our business plan, disciplined approach, and long-term outlook," said David Messer, Freepoint's CEO. "We value their continued commitment and appreciate their partnership as we execute on our strategy."

About Freepoint

Founded in 2011, Freepoint is based in Stamford, Connecticut, and employs more than 600 people worldwide. The company is a global merchant of physical commodities, providing customers with physical supply and logistics chain management and services, along with environmentally friendly products and solutions.

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SOURCE Freepoint Commodities LLC