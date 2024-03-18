Freepoint Eco-Systems Marks Global Recycling Day With Update on Ohio Facility

Hebron facility on track for completion in 2024 and will be among largest advanced recycling operations in the world

STAMFORD, Conn., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC ("Freepoint"), a leader in advanced recycling, today confirmed that its advanced recycling facility in Hebron, Ohio is on schedule to begin operations this year. The update was provided by Managing Director Jeff McMahon in an announcement marking Global Recycling Day. When construction is completed, the facility will be among the largest advanced recycling operations in the world, with the capacity to recycle about 90,000 tons of waste plastic per year. By using end-of-life waste plastic to create new plastic, oil and gas remain in the ground, greenhouse gas emissions are reduced and less plastic ends up in landfills.

"This investment in advanced recycling will promote economic growth in Hebron and strengthen Ohio's position as a leader in sustainable innovation and technology," McMahon said. "We are excited by the progress to date and look forward to sharing future updates with the Hebron community."

The ISCC PLUS Certified facility will recycle end-of-life waste plastic otherwise destined for landfills or incineration. It spans 25 acres and makes use of an existing 260,000-square-foot warehouse. ISCC PLUS is a global certification and standards organization for the bioeconomy and circular economy for food, feed, chemicals, plastics, packaging, textiles and renewable feedstock.

McMahon said the Hebron project is creating 200 construction jobs and 100 full-time circular economy jobs once the facility begins commercial operations. "We're grateful for the tremendous support and patience of the community as we push toward completion of the facility," added McMahon. He noted that the company's first 'super load' truck delivery arrived on March 11, and three additional 'super load' trucks are scheduled in the coming weeks. Some traffic disruptions are expected as these 'super loads' make their way to the construction site.

Global Recycling Day was created in 2018 to help recognize, and celebrate, the importance recycling plays in preserving primary resources and securing the environment. It is sponsored by the London-based Global Recycling Foundation.

About Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC

Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC is an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities LLC, a global commodities merchant providing supply chain management services and eco-friendly products and solutions to its customers. Among other things, Freepoint Eco-Systems is in the business of securing supplies of waste plastic that is not being recycled and converting that waste into reusable products via its advanced recycling facilities. Freepoint Eco-Systems is engaged in business operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More information can be found at www.FreepointEcoSystems.com

Contact: Kelly Logan, [email protected]

SOURCE Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC