Freepoint Energy Solutions Announces Launch of its New York C&I Business

HOUSTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freepoint Energy Solutions LLC ("Freepoint Energy Solutions") announced that beginning on April 11, 2022, it will be offering electricity commodity supply to commercial and industrial ("C&I") customers in New York. Freepoint Energy Solutions will be active in the following markets: Consolidated Edison, Orange & Rockland, New York State Electric & Gas Corporation, National Grid New York, Rochester Gas & Electric, and Central Hudson Gas & Electric.

Expanding on its rapidly growing PJM and ERCOT business, Freepoint Energy Solutions will offer a variety of supply and demand side solutions into the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), in addition to a growing suite of renewable products specifically tailored to its C&I customers' needs.

"We are excited to enter into NYISO and bring to that market the same level of service, care, and expertise that has brought us success in PJM and ERCOT," said Jackson Vo, President of Freepoint Energy Solutions.

Freepoint Energy Solutions, an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities, currently supplies commercial and industrial customers in Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.

About Freepoint Commodities

Founded in 2011, Freepoint is based in Stamford, CT with over 500 employees worldwide. Freepoint is a global commodities merchant providing customers with physical supply and logistics chain management and services, together with eco-friendly products and solutions.

