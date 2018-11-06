Freeport Continues To Elevate Position As Tech Hub With 2nd Annual Grand Bahama Techology Summit

FREEPORT, Bahamas, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 14-16, 2018, Freeport, Grand Bahama Island will host the 2nd annual Grand Bahama Technology Summit at the Grand Lucayan Resort. A number of high-caliber industry speakers and panelists, including John Padgett of the Carnival Corporation, Eugen Winschel of SAP CoPilot and executives from CISCO Systems and CompTIA, will gather in Freeport to discuss the latest advancements in the technology business sector. The second annual event is an integral part of the Office of the Prime Minister's concerted efforts to attract international businesses, develop local talent, and position Freeport as a hub for technology.

Under this year's theme, "The Future is Now," the Grand Bahama Technology Summit will highlight advancements in technology from around the world and encourage businesses to explore the island's policies and legislation that make it easy to do technology-related business on Freeport. The summit will also showcase the island's newly developed educational programs – specifically, the Ministry of Education's planned technology upgrade in local schools, as well as the BTVI ICT courses and certificates, which are now available to Bahamians free of charge.

The developmental mandate and the implementation of the Grand Bahama Technology Summit have been catalysts for significant positive change and technological advancement on Freeport.

"Over the last year, Freeport has seen extensive technological development emerge as a result of international business investment and dedicated legislative efforts being made on the island," said Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation Director General Joy Jibrilu. "Technology has risen to become a lucrative industry on Freeport and we expect to continue to see an uptick in interest from businesses looking to expand into our market. We've made great strides in implementing policies that make business development and expansion a seamless, mutually beneficial process in Freeport. The Grand Bahama Technology Summit serves as the perfect platform to connect with industry leaders and continue to drive forward our ultimate goal of making Freeport a leading destination for technology."

Policy development such as the Commercial Enterprises Act supports small and medium-sized businesses in The Bahamas, with Freeport specifically targeting the following specialized sectors: Captive Insurance, Nanotechnology, Computer Technology, Software Design, Data Storage, Maritime Trade, Aviation Registration, Wealth Management and Manufacturing Enterprises.

Freeport's close proximity to the United States, world-class infrastructure, stable government and other exciting investor friendly amenities make it an ideal home for innovators, start-ups and businesses that are expanding both at home and abroad. In just one year, Freeport has already attracted technology-focused businesses such as GIBC Digital, Carnival's Ocean Medallion Project and ItelBPO, among several others, which have begun expansion on the island. With its growing list of businesses and consistent local innovation, Freeport is quickly establishing its footprint in the global ecosystem as the Silicon Island of the Caribbean.

