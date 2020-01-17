Freeport LNG Achieves Start Of Commercial Operations For Second Liquefaction Train

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeport LNG today announced the start of commercial operations for the second liquefaction train, of its three train facility, with the commencement of gas deliveries from BP under its 20 year tolling agreement with Freeport. Freeport LNG's Train 1 began commercial operations last month, with the commencement of Osaka Gas' and JERA's tolling agreements.

"We are thrilled to now be providing service to BP, in addition to Osaka Gas, and JERA ," said Michael Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Freeport LNG. "We are also especially pleased with the performance of our electric motor drive liquefaction units. Freeport's electric drive motors not only reduce emissions by over 90% relative to other plants which use combustion turbines, they should also require less maintenance with less downtime. The performance test on Train 2 was completed in only 37 days after first gas was delivered to the liquefaction facilities, down from 107 days on Train 1. We are extremely pleased with the current operational efficiency and performance from both trains."

Construction on Freeport's Train 3 is essentially complete. Gas has been introduced to the pre-treatment facilities and the Company expects Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval to bring gas to the liquefaction site next month. Train 3 remains on track for a commercial start date in May.

About Freeport LNG

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and began LNG export operations in 2019. Freeport LNG is implementing the largest fully electric motor drive natural gas liquefaction plant in the world, reducing emissions at the facility by over 90% relative to other plants which use combustion turbines. Freeport LNG's limited partnership interests are ultimately held by Michael Smith, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

