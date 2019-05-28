Freeport LNG Receives DOE Approval For Exports From Fourth Liquefaction Train

HOUSTON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeport LNG today announced it has received approval from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for the export of Train 4 volumes to Non-Free Trade Agreement countries. Freeport LNG's fourth liquefaction train is part of the company's existing natural gas liquefaction and LNG export facility on Quintana Island near Freeport, Texas. The company recently received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to site, construct and operate its fourth train.

Freeport LNG's Train 4 is expected to add over 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG production to its existing project, increasing the total export capability of the 4-train facility to over 20 mtpa. Approximately 13.5 mtpa of this capacity has been contracted under 20-year tolling agreements to Osaka Gas Trading & Export, LLC, JERA Energy America, LLC, BP Energy Company, Toshiba America LNG Corporation, and SK E&S LNG, LLC, and approximately 0.5 mtpa has been contracted to Trafigura PTE LTD under a 3-year sale and purchase agreement commencing in 2020.

"We appreciate the Department of Energy's swift approval, closely coupled with the recent FERC approval, which enables us to further advance our project development and marketing efforts for Train 4," said Michael Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Freeport LNG. "Having DOE's approval marks another significant milestone for Freeport LNG, which brings us one step closer to our goal of moving ahead with Train 4 construction later this year."

Train 4 operations are anticipated to commence in 2023. Freeport LNG's export facility currently consists of three liquefaction trains, with Train 1 scheduled for commercial startup in Q3 2019, and full three-train commercial operations anticipated by mid-2020. Under 3-train operations, Freeport LNG's facility will rank 7th in current global liquefaction production capacity, with the facility rising to become the world's 5th largest LNG producer once Train 4 is completed.

About Freeport LNG

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and is scheduled to begin LNG export operations in 2019. Freeport LNG is implementing the largest fully electric motor drive natural gas liquefaction plant in the world, reducing emissions at the facility by over 90% relative to other plants which use combustion turbines. Freeport LNG's limited partnership interests are ultimately held by Michael Smith, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

