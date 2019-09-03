Freeport LNG Ships First LNG Commissioning Cargo

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeport LNG today announced that it has shipped the first LNG commissioning cargo for Train 1 from its liquefaction facility located on Quintana Island in Freeport, Texas. Approximately 150,000 cubic meters of LNG were loaded aboard the LNG Jurojin, which departed from the Freeport LNG terminal on September 3.

"This first cargo loading is another significant step that gets us one step closer towards our start of commercial operations which is anticipated later this month," said Michael Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Freeport LNG. "We are very pleased that it took less than 45 days to load our first cargo since gas was first introduced to our liquefaction facilities."

Freeport's Train 2 is advancing pre-commissioning to support an in service date of January 2020. Train 3 is nearing completion to support an in service date of May 2020.

About Freeport LNG

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and is scheduled to begin LNG export operations in 2019. Freeport LNG is implementing the largest fully electric motor drive natural gas liquefaction plant in the world, reducing emissions at the facility by over 90% relative to other plants which use combustion turbines. Freeport LNG's limited partnership interests are ultimately held by Michael Smith, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

