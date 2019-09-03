Freeport LNG Welcomes Total to its Customer Portfolio

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeport LNG today announced Total Holdings S.A.S. as the newest addition to Freeport LNG's suite of world-class liquefaction customers. Total has announced that it has completed its takeover of Toshiba Corporation's LNG portfolio, including its 20-year, 2.2 million ton per annum tolling agreement with Freeport LNG commencing upon commercial operation of Freeport LNG's third liquefaction train (Train 3).

"We are excited to welcome Total to our project. Total is a proven leader in the LNG industry with decades of experience," said Michael Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Freeport LNG. "Total joins Freeport's exceptional customer line-up and together we will make US LNG available throughout the world."

LNG production at Freeport LNG's Quintana Island facility began in August, with Freeport's Train 1 slated for start of commercial operations later this month. Freeport's second liquefaction train is advancing pre-commissioning work to support an in-service date of January 2020, and Train 3 construction is nearing completion and is on track for an in-service date of May 2020.

About Freeport LNG

Freeport LNG Development, L.P. was formed in 2002 to develop, own and operate an LNG terminal on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas. The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 and is scheduled to begin LNG export operations in 2019. Freeport LNG is implementing the largest fully electric motor drive natural gas liquefaction plant in the world, reducing emissions at the facility by over 90% relative to other plants which use combustion turbines. Freeport LNG's limited partnership interests are ultimately held by Michael Smith, Global Infrastructure Partners, and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.

