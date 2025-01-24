Freeport Veterinary Hospital Introduces Same-Day Urgent Care Services

FREEPORT, Maine, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeport Veterinary Hospital is excited to announce the addition of same-day urgent care services to its offerings! This new service aims to address your pet's unexpected health concerns promptly and efficiently, providing peace of mind for pet owners when they need it most.

Dr. James Desir of Freeport Veterinary Hospital shared his thoughts on this new service:

"At Freeport Veterinary Hospital, our goal is to provide top-quality care for your pets while making your experience as convenient as possible. We're thrilled to offer this extended service to better support our clients and their furry family members."

Same-day urgent care appointments will ensure timely care for non-life-threatening and non-emergent conditions. To stay up-to-date with urgent care hours, which will be changing over the next month, please visit their website at freeportvet.com. You can also use the website to access real-time appointment openings and conveniently book your preferred arrival time. For a list of common conditions treated during urgent care visits, please refer to the website.

Freeport Veterinary Hospital remains committed to being there when unexpected health issues arise. For any questions, please contact us at (207) 208-8508.

Freeport Veterinary Hospital has proudly served the Freeport, Maine, community with compassionate and comprehensive veterinary care for many years. Their experienced team is dedicated to providing advanced medicine and personalized attention to every pet and owner.

Freeport Veterinary Hospital

Phone: (207) 208-8508

