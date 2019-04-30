Freeride Entertainment: Red Bull's largest media partner steps into the spotlight with Emmy nomination and new Seattle content studio

With the global demand for content production, the Canadian born company recently opened their first US outpost in Seattle where it has expanded to a full-service content studio.

"Given the changing landscape in marketing and sheer demand for content production we decided to spin the model from a traditional production company to "Content Studio."

Freeride's commercial offering now highlights a creative and content strategy team that helps guide creative and influencer programs, while the production division brings everything to life with the latest technologies all the way through the finishing stages of post and visual effects."

"We committed to this new model 18 months ago and the approach is working. We have netted multiple National Addys and a Clio for The Road to Pyeongchang campaign for Samsung. It's incredible to work with these massive brands in a boutique fashion and achieve these kinds of results and accolades."

-Freeride Entertainment Founder Derek Westerlund

The company continues to defy models with a bold client roster that merges the likes of tech giants Samsung, HP and Dolby with lifestyle brands, Red Bull and Lululemon.

About Freeride Entertainment:

"We're comfortable where others are not"

Sometimes to create the unforgettable, you have to be indefinable. Freeride Entertainment is a content studio built to blur the lines between advertising and entertainment. Igniting connections between brands and people.

Freeride has a 20-year history of collaborating with the world's most celebrated agencies, creatives and brands. We have produced award-winning content shot in over 50 countries and thrive on bringing the latest HDR and VR technologies to places people can only dream of.

There are no limits and no boundaries to bring our partners "Content Without Borders."

For More Info Contact: Info@freeride-entertainment.com

