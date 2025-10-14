Freespira Introduces the Zero Risk Program for Health Plans, a First for Mental Health Devices

New Program Aims to Expand Access to Mental Healthcare by Encouraging Adoption of Novel Treatments; Freespira Shown to Reduce Total Medical Costs by 35%

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc., developer of the first FDA-cleared at-home treatment for anxiety disorders including panic disorder (PD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), today announced the launch of the Freespira Zero Risk program for health plans. Following the consistently positive clinical outcomes from health plan members who use its device, Freespira created the performance guarantee program to reduce the risks of covering the medical device and to improve access to care for individuals who struggle with anxiety disorders. This program marks the first time a behavioral health medical device maker has offered a no-risk program for payors.

The Zero Risk program announcement follows the company's recent news that Freespira received an FDA indication to treat adolescents (13-17). Teen anxiety disorders are at a critical point, impacting almost 14M adolescents in the U.S., and the need for medication-free treatment options are particularly in demand among this population. When left untreated, these anxiety-related issues often carry into adulthood. Anxiety disorders, including panic disorder and PTSD, impact more than 50M adults and adolescents in the U.S. Conventional treatments often fall short due to limited access to care, patient non-adherence, and the challenge of addressing both physiological and psychological symptoms associated with these disorders. As the first FDA-cleared, medication-free, at-home treatment for anxiety disorders, Freespira overcomes the limitations of traditional treatment modalities.

"We understand the current market dynamics impacting health plans and want to encourage the continued focus and adoption of novel mental health treatments with proven clinical outcomes," said Joe Perekupka, CEO of Freespira. "To alleviate the perceived risk and reduce hesitancy prior to widespread acceptance by health plans, we're approaching the market with this program that is unlike other risk share programs – a performance guarantee with full confidence in our treatment's positive therapeutic outcomes, that also delivers continued savings through year two."

Freespira's Zero Risk program focuses on minimizing risk in four key areas:

Performance Guarantee: Freespira offers health plans a financial performance guarantee of 1:1 ROI in Year 1.

Freespira offers health plans a financial performance guarantee of 1:1 ROI in Year 1. Outcomes-Based Pricing: Freespira's outcomes-based pricing provides assurance that health plans will only pay full price for members who achieve clinical outcomes benchmarks.

Freespira's outcomes-based pricing provides assurance that health plans will only pay full price for members who achieve clinical outcomes benchmarks. Engagement Program : The program targets only those plan members who are candidates for the Freespira treatment, and absorbs the workload associated with member outreach and engagement.

: The program targets only those plan members who are candidates for the Freespira treatment, and absorbs the workload associated with member outreach and engagement. Reduced Burden: The Freespira partnership model reduces the burden on health plan staff by lowering internal implementation lift and account management oversight.

Freespira's Zero Risk program is available now. Interested health plans can visit freespira.com/zero-risk or contact Freespira directly at [email protected].

About Freespira

Freespira, Inc. is an emerging growth company shifting the paradigm for behavioral healthcare solutions. As the developer of the leading at-home behavioral health treatment with FDA indications for panic disorder, PTSD symptoms, and stress and anxiety symptoms in adolescents (13-17), Freespira's clinically validated solution combines a medical device with high-touch support to deliver rapid and lasting symptom relief in just 28 days. Over the past decade, Freespira has been dedicated to transforming the lives of those struggling with panic disorder and PTSD by offering personalized and accessible care. Recognized as one of the top 10 most innovative medical device companies by Fast Company, Freespira's at-home treatment empowers patients to visually identify and self-regulate their breathing patterns. The company is committed to breaking down barriers to mental health treatment, such as lack of providers, long wait times for appointments, and the stigma associated with seeking help. For more information, visit freespira.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Koenig

[email protected]

SOURCE Freespira, Inc.