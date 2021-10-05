Freespira Welcomes Three New Executives to Fuel Continued Growth, Build on Proven Success, and Lead Expansion in Key Markets

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc. , maker of the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in only 28 days, today announced that the company recently welcomed three new executives to the rapidly expanding team.

Karin Bultman joined Freespira as senior vice president of marketing, focused on creating a strong market presence, enhancing the company's thought leadership and demand generation efforts, and elevating the patient experience for Freespira users.

Shawn Irwin joined Freespira as vice president of sales and strategy, focused on developing partnerships with enterprise employers, consultants and healthcare providers in the employee benefits and health plan ecosystems with the goal of bringing the much-needed offering to the high volume of benefit programs in need of new, cost-effective mental health treatment options.

Camille McMullen joined Freespira as director of government accounts, focused on managing and overseeing Freespira's federal sales operations and ensuring continuous engagement with federal accounts and key stakeholders to bring this new option to more veterans in need.

"2021 has been an exciting year for Freespira as we continue to grow our health plan client base and reach more patients with our life-changing digital therapeutic," said Dean Sawyer, CEO of Freespira. "Now, we're accelerating our pace in the employer market and government arena. That's why we're so excited to welcome Karin, Shawn and Camille to our already strong team. Their expertise, combined with their passion for the important problem that we're solving, will be critical as we strive to help more people suffering from anxiety attacks, panic disorder, and PTSD to experience relief from their debilitating symptoms – and to realize both short and long-term results. I look forward to working with each of them to help Freespira to go further, faster than we ever have before – and most importantly, to helping millions of people to live the better, fuller, richer lives that they truly deserve."

Bultman's expansive career includes specialties in population health and wellness, health behavior change, and product marketing to benefit all stakeholders in the healthcare system. Prior to Freespira, she served as the president and principal consultant at Bultman Consulting, Inc, specializing in population health and wellness program design and delivery, as well as working with employee benefit programs. Her most recent role prior to joining Freespira was as vice president of marketing at Quantum Health.

Irwin's two decade career spans a spectrum of healthcare disciplines, from healthcare exchanges, benefits administration and insurance broker, to population health and digital healthcare, leading early stage startup growth and developing strategies for new verticals. For the last 9 years, Irwin has focused on growing market share for innovative healthcare organizations, most recently at Grand Rounds Health and Omada Health, providing leading employers with alternative models of care and healthcare navigation.

McMullen also brings impressive experience to Freespira with more than 12 years of experience working with the Federal Government. She has worked side-by-side with veterans and active military personnel which helped shape her career and her passion for ensuring that these populations have access to the best physical and mental health treatments available. She specializes in increasing revenue for growing companies by creating awareness of new treatments and their benefits and driving engagement in federal accounts.

Freespira is transforming the treatment of panic disorder and PTSD by addressing the underlying physiological cause of these conditions. As an alternative to medications and therapy, the treatment normalizes breathing irregularities developed in response to underlying carbon dioxide (CO2) hypersensitivity, which contributes to the symptoms of panic disorder and PTSD. Freespira provides users with real-time physiological feedback-based training to regulate their respiration rate and exhaled CO2 levels. Telehealth coaching also guides patients through the care journey to deliver maximum benefits from the twice daily, 17-minute treatments.

About Freespira, Inc.

Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in just 28 days by training users to normalize respiratory irregularities. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veteran's Administration provide the company's drug-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical expenditures and support the appropriate use of valuable healthcare resources. Find out how at www.freespira.com .

