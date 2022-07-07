Freestanding Playground Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 2.01 billion at 3.97% CAGR | 30% Growth Contribution from APAC | Technavio

Jul 07, 2022, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freestanding Playground Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the freestanding playground equipment market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.01 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.97% during the projected period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global freestanding playground equipment market as a part of the global leisure products market. The market report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the freestanding playground equipment market during the forecast period.
|
Freestanding Playground Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3.97%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 2.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.73
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 30%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BCI Burke Co., Brewer Fitness, Dynamo Playgrounds, Kidstuff Playsystems, KOMPAN A/S, Landscape Structures Inc., Park Supplies & Playgrounds Ltd., PlayCore Wisconsin Inc., Playmart Inc., and Playpower Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
The freestanding playground equipment market report is segmented by Product (slides, swings, climbers, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The slides segment accounted for the highest freestanding playground equipment market share in 2020. The segment is likely to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The availability of different types of slides offering important physical benefits like promoting balance and coordination, like straight, wavy, tunnel, spiral, and parallel (side-by-side), makes the playground more attractive. These factors will contribute to the segment growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis: APAC will be the leading region with 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are likely to emerge as prominent revenue-generating economies for the freestanding playground equipment market in APAC. The factors including increasing consumer demand for branded equipment, the rising per capita income, and the growing number of preschools will propel the regional freestanding playground equipment market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the market is driven by new product launches, promotional activities by the key vendors, and the rapid expansion of modern retailing.
- Market Driver: The growing urbanization rate is notably driving the freestanding playground equipment market growth. Emerging economies including Brazil, China, and India are witnessing rapid urbanization with the majority of the population shifting from rural to urban and semi-urban areas rapidly. This has also led to a greater number of working women and dual-income households. As a result, the growing urbanization rate is expected to rise further during the forecast period, which, in turn, would boost the market growth of the global freestanding playground equipment market.
- Market Challenge: The major challenge impeding the freestanding playground equipment market growth is the fragmented market growth. Local players have a significant contribution to the market with their product offerings targeting the needs of local consumers who look for products priced economically. E-commerce websites enable companies to enhance their market position by providing a more economical and efficient distribution chain for products and services. Consequently, many market competitors suffer at the hands of prominent competitors in the market, who can successfully secure official licensing deals.
The freestanding playground equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- BCI Burke Co.
- Brewer Fitness
- Dynamo Playgrounds
- Kidstuff Playsystems
- KOMPAN A/S
- Landscape Structures Inc.
- Park Supplies & Playgrounds Ltd.
- PlayCore Wisconsin Inc.
- Playmart Inc.
- Playpower Inc.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
