Freestanding Playground Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 2.01 billion at 3.97% CAGR | 30% Growth Contribution from APAC | Technavio

Freestanding Playground Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3.97% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BCI Burke Co., Brewer Fitness, Dynamo Playgrounds, Kidstuff Playsystems, KOMPAN A/S, Landscape Structures Inc., Park Supplies & Playgrounds Ltd., PlayCore Wisconsin Inc., Playmart Inc., and Playpower Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Freestanding Playground Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The freestanding playground equipment market report is segmented by Product (slides, swings, climbers, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The slides segment accounted for the highest freestanding playground equipment market share in 2020. The segment is likely to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The availability of different types of slides offering important physical benefits like promoting balance and coordination, like straight, wavy, tunnel, spiral, and parallel (side-by-side), makes the playground more attractive. These factors will contribute to the segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis: APAC will be the leading region with 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are likely to emerge as prominent revenue-generating economies for the freestanding playground equipment market in APAC. The factors including increasing consumer demand for branded equipment, the rising per capita income, and the growing number of preschools will propel the regional freestanding playground equipment market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the market is driven by new product launches, promotional activities by the key vendors, and the rapid expansion of modern retailing.

Freestanding Playground Equipment Market: Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing urbanization rate is notably driving the freestanding playground equipment market growth. Emerging economies including Brazil, China , and India are witnessing rapid urbanization with the majority of the population shifting from rural to urban and semi-urban areas rapidly. This has also led to a greater number of working women and dual-income households. As a result, the growing urbanization rate is expected to rise further during the forecast period, which, in turn, would boost the market growth of the global freestanding playground equipment market.

Freestanding Playground Equipment Market: Vendor Landscape

The freestanding playground equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

BCI Burke Co.



Brewer Fitness



Dynamo Playgrounds



Kidstuff Playsystems



KOMPAN A/S



Landscape Structures Inc.



Park Supplies & Playgrounds Ltd.



PlayCore Wisconsin Inc.



Playmart Inc.



Playpower Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Leisure products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Slides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Slides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Slides - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Swings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Swings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Swings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Climbers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Climbers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Climbers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BCI Burke Co.

Exhibit 47: BCI Burke Co. - Overview



Exhibit 48: BCI Burke Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 49: BCI Burke Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Brewer Fitness

10.5 Dynamo Playgrounds

Exhibit 53: Dynamo Playgrounds - Overview



Exhibit 54: Dynamo Playgrounds - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Dynamo Playgrounds - Key offerings

10.6 Kidstuff Playsystems

Exhibit 56: Kidstuff Playsystems - Overview



Exhibit 57: Kidstuff Playsystems - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Kidstuff Playsystems - Key offerings

10.7 KOMPAN A/S

Exhibit 59: KOMPAN A/S - Overview



Exhibit 60: KOMPAN A/S - Product and service



Exhibit 61: KOMPAN A/S - Key offerings

10.8 Landscape Structures Inc.

Exhibit 62: Landscape Structures Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Landscape Structures Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Landscape Structures Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Landscape Structures Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Park Supplies & Playgrounds Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Park Supplies & Playgrounds Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Park Supplies & Playgrounds Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Park Supplies & Playgrounds Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 PlayCore Wisconsin Inc.

Exhibit 69: PlayCore Wisconsin Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: PlayCore Wisconsin Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: PlayCore Wisconsin Inc- Key news



Exhibit 72: PlayCore Wisconsin Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Playmart Inc.

Exhibit 73: Playmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Playmart Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Playmart Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Playpower Inc.

Exhibit 76: Playpower Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Playpower Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Playpower Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Playpower Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

