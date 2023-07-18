Freestone Capital Management Appoints Jim Hughes Head of Client Advisory & Business Development

News provided by

Freestone

18 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Financial Industry Veteran To Drive Revenue Growth

SEATTLE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestone Capital Management today announced that Jim Hughes has been appointed as Head of Client Advisory and Business Development for the firm. He will report to Freestone President Erik Morgan, and assumes day-to-day responsibilities for maximizing revenue through the Client Advisory and Business Development teams.

Continue Reading

Hughes brings more than 25 years of executive experience in sales management, strategy, operations, and compliance for wealth management firms. He was most recently a founding member, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Transcend Wealth Collective. Under his leadership, Transcend Wealth Collective grew to $2 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) in less than three years. Prior to that, Hughes held senior Market Executive roles at Merrill Lynch, leading some of their largest regions across the United States.

"Jim's deep domain experience and passion for client advisory teams is an excellent fit for Freestone," said Gary Furukawa, Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "Freestone was built on doing things differently for our clients, and our advisors have access to a broad range of investment strategies that are unique to Freestone. We know that to continue our rich tradition of leadership, we need to ensure our advisors have every tool for success. Jim's entire career has been focused on helping other advisors grow and develop, and we look forward to his expertise at Freestone."

Founded in 1999, Freestone is an independent and employee-owned, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that has grown from $250 million to over $8 billion in AUM. The firm's growth strategy involves attracting, recruiting, investing in, and empowering the next generation of advisors with the tools and information they need to grow in their careers and thrive.

"I've been a big fan of Freestone and our unique approach to wealth management for many years," said Hughes. "Our client advisor team is incredibly talented. I'm excited to partner with our seasoned advisors and to assist in the development of our next generation advisors as they both leverage our best-in-class investment solutions, financial planning tools, estate and tax advisory team, strategic new client acquisition partners, and marketing solutions." 

Hughes will be a member of Freestone's executive management team. Hughes will lead a team of 27 client advisors and collaborate across investments, accounting, operations, client service and technology.

About Freestone Capital Management
Freestone Capital Management is an independent, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that brings together superior client service and a comprehensive investment approach. Clients entrust Freestone to help them pursue their long-term financial goals. Based out of Seattle, Freestone serves clients throughout the west coast with additional offices in San Francisco and Santa Barbara. Learn more about Freestone Capital Management at freestonecapital.com.

SOURCE Freestone

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.