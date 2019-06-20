Freestone Capital Management Awards Five Students with Second Annual Future Leaders Scholarship

SEATTLE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestone Capital Management recently awarded five students with its second annual Freestone Future Leaders Scholarship. The winning recipients, including graduating high school seniors and current college students, were selected for their strong leadership, problem-solving abilities and determination to help their communities. They will each receive a $5,000 scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year.

Through the Future Leaders Scholarship, Freestone is committed to contributing $100,000 to support 20 students over four years, empowering them to pursue their goals and ease the financial burden often associated with higher education.

"As tomorrow's leaders, these deserving students show great ambition and potential," said Gary Furukawa, founder of Freestone Capital Management. "We are honored to support their dreams of higher education and encourage them as they pave the way to a fulfilling future for themselves and their communities."

The 2019 winning students are Alexis Skinner from Blaine, Washington, attending Saint Martin's University; Quinn McElroy-Fuchs from Portland, Oregon, attending the University of Portland; Muskaan Agarwal from Issaquah, Washington, attending the University of California, Berkeley; Stephanie Flores from San Francisco, California, attending the University of La Verne; and Tristan Cunningham from Tacoma, Washington, attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Each of the scholarship recipients displayed a commitment to improving their communities, a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for meaningful extracurricular activities. Freestone received hundreds of applications during the submission period, which were evaluated by a selection committee for strength of personal narrative, community involvement and more.

"This scholarship helped me say yes to my first-choice school," said Quinn McElroy-Fuchs, a 2019-20 scholarship recipient. "I plan to study nursing and was accepted to several schools including the University of Portland, which offers one of the best nursing programs and can potentially open the door to great opportunities for me in the future. But due to the cost, I was hesitant to enroll. Once I was awarded the Freestone Future Leaders Scholarship, I felt confident to say yes, knowing that I have financial assistance to count on."

Freestone launched the Future Leaders Scholarship in 2018 and each year awards $25,000 in scholarships to five students in Washington, Oregon and California. For full scholarship details and to monitor for future scholarship applications, please visit the Freestone Future Leaders Scholarship website.

About Freestone Capital Management

Freestone Capital Management is a privately-owned wealth management firm that simplifies the complexities of wealth, so its clients can focus on what matters most to them. Freestone works to understand its clients' goals to create a customized financial plan that addresses the entirety of their situation, then implements an investment approach that may include a combination of traditional and alternative strategies.

In 2018, two Freestone advisors were named to Barron's list of the top 1,200 financial advisors in the country, an annual state-by-state ranking. Freestone's Erik Morgan was ranked as 2018's Top Financial Advisor in Washington State for the sixth time. For more information regarding methodology, visit: www.freestonecapital.com/important-disclosures. Learn more about Freestone Capital Management at www.freestonecapital.com.

