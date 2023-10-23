Freestone Capital Management Hires Jonathan Wittlin Furthering San Francisco Office Growth

Freestone Capital Management

23 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Financial Industry Veteran Joins Growing West Coast Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestone Capital Management today announced that Jonathan Wittlin has joined the firm's San Franciso office. He will report to Jim Hughes, Head of Client Advisory, and joins Freestone's team of 26 advisors.   

Wittlin brings more than 20 years of experience in assisting high net worth clients with their financial planning and investment management needs. He was most recently with a San Francisco Registered Investment Advisor. Prior to that, Wittlin spent 16 years with Lenox Advisors building out and leading their Financial Planning practice.

"Jonathan has an incredibly deep history in the construction, implementation, and ongoing management of complex financial and investment plans, making Jonathan an excellent fit for Freestone's approach to working with clients," said Jim Hughes, Head of Client Advisory. "As an integrated wealth management firm, we are focused on serving our clients and their families so that they can focus on what truly matters. Life extends well beyond investments, and we offer comprehensive planning solutions for all parts of life: estate & trust, income tax, insurance, and charitable giving. Jonathan's entire career has been focused on helping his clients navigate their unique individual situations, and we are so excited to have him join our growing team in the Bay Area."

Founded in 1999, Freestone is an independent and employee-owned, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that has grown from $250 million to over $8 billion in assets under management. The firm's growth strategy involves attracting, recruiting, investing in, and empowering the next generation of advisors with the tools and information they need to grow in their careers and thrive.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Freestone and to have the opportunity to partner with Freestone's robust in-house teams supporting wealth strategy and investments," said Wittlin. "I believe my clients will benefit from Freestone's best-in-class investment solutions, financial planning tools, estate and tax advisory team, and marketing solutions." 

About Freestone Capital Management
Freestone Capital Management is an independent, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that brings together superior client service and a comprehensive investment approach. Clients entrust Freestone to help them pursue their long-term financial goals. Freestone serves clients throughout the west coast with offices in Seattle, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Santa Barbara, and Anchorage. Learn more about Freestone Capital Management at freestonecapital.com.

