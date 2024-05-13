Freestone Capital Management Hires Veteran Recruiter Nicole Bowers to Foster Continued Growth

Financial Industry Veteran Joins Leading West Coast Registered Investment Advisory

SEATTLE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestone Capital Management, a leading Registered Investment Advisor, announced today that Nicole Bowers has joined the firm's Seattle office. She will be responsible for leading Freestone's recruiting-related initiatives and advancing ongoing employee engagement and development.

Nicole Bowers brings 25 years of financial services experience to Freestone, most recently with a boutique Registered Investment Advisor based in San Francisco. Nicole has spent the last decade focused on recruiting for high growth RIAs based on the West Coast. Prior to that, she worked at Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Wells Fargo Securities in various roles. Nicole is also active in Seattle-based community organizations focused on professional women's networking and talent acquisition. She will report to Managing Director Ann Gookin and partner closely with Jim Hughes, Freestone's Head of Client Advisory.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Nicole to Freestone to lead our recruiting efforts. She is a seasoned professional with a deep background in engaging talent specifically within the RIA space. We recognize that attracting best-in-class talent is a full-time role, especially when you're in growth mode," said Ann Gookin. "Our recruiting and people philosophy looks a lot like the work we do for clients, which is to say that we invest in, and care for, the experience that they have at Freestone every day. Nicole's approach aligns beautifully with our client-first mentality."

Founded in 1999, Freestone is an independent and employee-owned, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that has grown from $250 million to nearly $10 billion in assets under management. The firm's growth strategy involves attracting, recruiting, investing in, and empowering the next generation of advisors with the tools and information they need to grow in their careers and thrive.

"I am passionate about connecting people with great opportunities and love helping people find work that is empowering, fulfilling, and rewarding," said Bowers. "Freestone's platform for advisors and team members is equipped with a compelling opportunity to attract and retain talent, and I am excited to be a part of it."

About Freestone Capital Management

Freestone Capital Management is an independent, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that brings together superior client service and a comprehensive investment approach. Clients entrust Freestone to help them pursue their long-term financial goals. Freestone serves clients throughout the west coast with offices in Seattle, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Santa Barbara, and Anchorage. Learn more about Freestone Capital Management at freestonecapital.com.

