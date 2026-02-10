Freestone Capital Management's Alyssa Morris and Christine Opp Named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List

In an environment where investors are increasingly prioritizing comprehensive planning, discipline, and long-term risk management over short-term market timing, the list highlights advisors who demonstrate consistency, leadership, and a deep commitment to their clients.

"We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments and leadership demonstrated by Alyssa and Christine," said Jim Hughes, Managing Director and Head of Advisory at Freestone. "They are not only valued colleagues and trusted advisors, but also true partners to their clients. Their thoughtfulness, integrity, and client-first mindset exemplify the very best of Freestone and the standard we strive to uphold as a firm."

Alyssa Morris joined Freestone in 2022 and serves as a client advisor in California, partnering closely with high-net-worth individuals and families as an advocate and educator. She brings a broad financial background spanning investment banking, corporate law, capital markets, and wealth management, enabling her to guide clients through complex financial decisions with clarity and confidence.

Christine Opp joined Freestone's Seattle office in 2014 and has more than 15 years of experience serving high-net-worth individuals and their families. She is known for simplifying complexity through thoughtful financial planning and purpose-driven portfolio construction aligned with her clients' long-term goals.

Founded in 1999, Freestone is an independent and employee-owned, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that has grown from $250 million to over $14 billion in assets under management. The firm continues to invest in and develop the next generation of advisors, providing the resources and support necessary to deliver exceptional client outcomes in a dynamic industry.

Disclosures: The Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State ranking is administered by Forbes and was issued on 2/4/2026, covering a time period as of 9/30/2025. For methodology, visit: https://www.forbes.com/methodology. Freestone did not pay a fee to be considered for any award, although some publications may require payment of a fee for use of the awards in marketing materials.

About Freestone Capital Management

Freestone Capital Management is an independent, fee-only wealth advisory and asset management firm that brings together superior client service and a comprehensive investment approach. Clients entrust Freestone to help them pursue their long-term financial goals. Freestone serves clients throughout the country with offices in Seattle, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Santa Barbara, and Anchorage. Learn more at freestonecapital.com.

