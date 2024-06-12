Freestone Property Group Announces New President

Prashanth Rayapudi Promoted to President of Freestone

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestone Property Group, a leading full-service property management company headquartered in New York City, today announced that Prashanth Rayapudi has been elevated to the newly created role of President. The promotion underscores the continued expansion of Freestone and positions the Company for its next phase of growth. At Freestone, Mr. Rayapudi will be responsible for setting and executing an expansion strategy that accelerates the firm's diversification plan, identifies new opportunities to enhance the resident experience, and expands the platform's growth and scale.

Mr. Rayapudi joined Freestone Property Group in 2021 and has established an enterprise-wide technology strategy to support the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and professional management of hundreds of properties in New York City. Mr. Rayapudi designed a proprietary data infrastructure platform that has been instrumental in strengthening tenant satisfaction, realizing operational excellence, and scaling the firm's reach.

"We are thrilled to elevate Prashanth to this new role. He has led Freestone to achieve meaningful operational improvements by optimizing legacy processes, constructing customer-centric solutions, and connecting data analytics to business outcomes," said Gregory Fournier, Co-Founder of Freestone Property Group.

"We see a significant opportunity to differentiate Freestone and drive value by leveraging technology, innovation and data," said Fred LeCao, Co-Founder of Freestone Property Group. "Prashanth is an accomplished leader and is transforming Freestone into the dominant technology-forward multifamily property management company."

Prashanth Rayapudi said: "I am looking forward to expanding my role and applying my leadership experience on a broader scale to better serve our communities and residents. I am very excited to lead our diverse, talented, and purpose-driven team in delivering the best experience for residents, owners, and investors."

About Freestone Property Group

Freestone is one of the largest property management companies in New York City. The Company manages a portfolio of approximately 400 buildings throughout Brooklyn and NYC and offers a fully integrated platform of services and innovative solutions to owners and investors. Centered around best-in-class management services, Freestone is committed to providing high quality housing, improving communities and supporting residents. Further information is available at www.freestonepg.com.

