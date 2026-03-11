Freestyle Closes $10M Series A Funding Led by Silas Capital

New Funding from Silas Capital and ECP Growth Allows Freestyle to Fuel Momentum as Premium Baby Care Continues to Reshape the Diaper Aisle

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestyle®, the high-performance diaper and wipes brand redefining the modern diaper aisle, today announced it has closed a $10 million Series A funding round led by Silas Capital, a leading consumer growth equity firm, with significant participation from ECP Growth, a leading growth stage investment firm focused on products, solutions, and technologies across the consumer value chain. The investment comes at a pivotal moment for the category, as a new generation of parents increasingly seek cleaner, softer, higher-performance alternatives to legacy diaper brands. Originally launched as a digitally native brand, Freestyle is now scaling rapidly across national retail. Having recently launched in Walmart and Target doors nationwide, the brand is building meaningful in-store momentum while continuing to grow a loyal digital customer base.

A broader shift is underway in baby care as millennial and Gen Z parents seek products that reflect higher standards for ingredient transparency, skin safety, and product performance. Freestyle has quickly emerged as a leading voice in this shift, offering high-performance diapers and wipes designed to support babies' sensitive skin while delivering exceptional absorbency and comfort. The brand's flagship diapers combine advanced absorbency technology with skin-safe, non-toxic materials, and are Total Chlorine Free and EWG Verified®, meeting rigorous standards for safety and transparency. Since launch, Freestyle has rapidly expanded its presence across national retailers and digital platforms, driven by strong consumer demand and repeat purchasing.

"Freestyle was created by parents, for parents, and brings a new level of thoughtful design and high-performance engineering to the baby aisle," said Russ Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of Freestyle. "Our goal is to check all of the boxes for modern, discerning parents." Mike Constantiner, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, added: "Parents today are incredibly informed and intentional about the products they bring into their homes. With Silas Capital as our investment partner, we're excited to accelerate innovation, expand access, and continue building a brand that meets the evolving needs of families everywhere."

Silas Capital has built a reputation for partnering with beloved consumer brands that combine product innovation with strong community engagement. The firm's investment in Freestyle reflects its continued focus on supporting companies reshaping legacy consumer categories across personal care, wellness and beauty.

"Freestyle brings a fresh perspective to baby care through a thoughtful combination of product performance, design, and brand storytelling — at a price point that makes it an exceptional value for today's families," said Frank Lin, Partner at Silas Capital. "The team has built incredibly strong early momentum across both retail and digital channels largely through word-of-mouth, and we believe Freestyle is uniquely positioned to become the leading brand in the next generation of baby care."

The new funding will support Freestyle's next phase of growth, fueling continued investment in product development, scaled supply chain infrastructure, and high-impact brand building through marketing, and community-driven brand initiatives. The Company plans to expand its product portfolio with performance-leading innovation, deepen strategic relationships with national retailers, and increase marketing investment across digital, retail media and community channels. Together, these initiatives position Freestyle to continue leading the shift toward higher-performance, skin-conscious baby care.

Existing investors in the round include Mucker Capital, Adapt Ventures, Superangel, and others who are further empowering Freestyle's vision for growth.

Freestyle is a modern baby care brand reimagining essential family products through high-performance innovation, clean materials, and thoughtful design. Founded by parents, Freestyle was created to deliver better, safer, and more practical essentials without the compromises often found in legacy brands. The Company's flagship diapers combine patent-pending 7-layer absorbency technology with skin-safe, non-toxic materials to help protect babies' sensitive skin while delivering best-in-class leak protection and comfort. Freestyle products are Total Chlorine Free, EWG Verified®, and independently lab tested to meet the highest standards for safety and transparency. Built around a vibrant community of parents who demand the best and most innovative products, the brand combines science-backed product development with accessible pricing and modern design. Freestyle products are available through leading national retailers including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, and Amazon, as well as online at www.freestyle.world.

Since 2012, Silas Capital has been an active emerging growth equity and venture capital investor — partnering with next generation consumer brands to drive revenue, profitability, and brand value. The firm's Partners bring a unique blend of start-up, growth equity and operating experience, enabling them to provide hands-on support beyond capital investment. Silas actively helps consumer companies scale through e-commerce, wholesale and retail channels. Previous and current investments of Silas Capital include Bare Snacks, Bellroy, Boll & Branch, DÔEN, Hello Cake, Herbivore, ILIA Beauty, Makeup By Mario, RŌZ, Vacation, Violette_FR, YSE Beauty and Wonderbelly among others. Learn more at www.silascapital.com.

ECP Growth is a growth stage investment firm that partners with entrepreneurial businesses creating products, solutions, and technologies across the consumer value chain. ECP Growth takes a thematic approach to investing in companies that sit within resilient categories and have attractive growth fundamentals, with a goal of long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.ECPgrowth.com

