Freestyle Digital Media Acquisition "WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER ROAD" Has Limited Theatrical Release Starting In New York City

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is acquiring North American VOD rights to the psychological thriller WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER ROAD, which will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms in North America, as well as on DVD, starting on January 12, 2024, through Freestyle Digital Media.

Prior to the digital release on January 12, 2024, WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER ROAD will have a limited city-by-city theatrical run this fall for one screening only in each in the following cities:

New York City (Premiere) – Thursday, October 26, 2023 (Regal Union Square)

(Premiere) – (Regal Union Square) New York City – Thursday, November 2, 2023 (Regal Union Square)

– (Regal Union Square) Boston – Thursday, November 9, 2023 (Tentative date) (theater TBA)

– (Tentative date) (theater TBA) Philadelphia – Thursday, November 16, 2023 (Tentative date) (theater TBA)

– (Tentative date) (theater TBA) Washington, DC – Thursday, November 30, 2023 (Tentative date) (theater TBA)

– (Tentative date) (theater TBA) Atlanta – Thursday, December 7, 2023 (Tentative date) (theater TBA)

– (Tentative date) (theater TBA) Los Angeles – Thursday, December 14, 2023 (Tentative date) (theater TBA)

WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER ROAD is a psychological thriller that follows two students, Laura and Kelly, who eagerly travel to New York where their seemingly ordinary rental home on 625 River Road becomes the epicenter of a spiral of enigmatic events. As the layers of mystery unfold, the pair must navigate a web of intrigue that blurs the line between reality and illusion. WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER ROAD entices audiences with a tantalizing blend of gripping, unconventional imagery, faceless figures emerging from the shadows, and eerie story elements.

Directed by Devon Jovi Johnson of District 51 Studios, WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER ROAD was written by Devon Jovi Johnson & Allen Worrell and produced by Devon Jovi Johnson and Bela Attila Kovacs. The ensemble cast features Francheska Pujols ('Laura'), Silvana Jakich ('Ms. Johnson'), Summer Foley ('Kelly'), Matrell Smith ('Detective Nickles'), and Pete Alex Marzecki ('Tom').

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER ROAD directly with Ryan Bury of MPX-Motion Picture Exchange.

WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER ROAD trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJpDaphfBoU

WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER ROAD still photos: https://app.box.com/folder/232367810199?s=pk8e1bjfu7rrmwvkricn0q2e446sz2ee

WHAT HAPPENED AT 625 RIVER ROAD website: www.imdb.com/title/tt13523166/

