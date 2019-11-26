Freestyle Flex™ Launches from Medela, Giving Moms More Mobility with a Powerful Palm-Sized Breast Pump

- Redesigned, mom-favorite pump features USB cord charging and Medela's most efficient breast shields, all with a closed system to support their breast milk feeding goals

- On-the-go moms get a consistent, hands-free pumping experience designed for their life

MCHENRY, Ill., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medela, the #1 breast pump brand*, today announced the launch of the Freestyle Flex™ Breast Pump in the United States and Canada. Freestyle Flex is a light (less than a pound) and small (palm-sized) breast pump that preserves what moms value most: a mobile, powerful, consistent and effective breast milk pumping experience.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8643851-medela-freestyle-flex-now-available/

Freestyle Flex™ is designed to fit into your life, giving you the flexibility to pump anytime, anywhere. Medela Launches Freestyle Flex Nationwide Medela’s Freestyle Flex™ is designed to fit into your life: the light, compact design and USB-chargeable battery give you flexibility to pump wherever and whenever, without compromising performance. Medela’s Freestyle Flex™ comes with a built-in, USB-chargeable battery for convenient charging wherever you are, and a 2-hour battery life for pumping between charges. Medela’s Freestyle Flex™ comes with a double pumping kit, two sizes of PersonalFit Flex™ Breast Shields, power adaptor with USB charging cable, breast milk feeding bottles and lids, bottle stands and carry bag. Mobility without compromise is essential - Medela’s newly redesigned Freestyle Flex™ is lighter and smaller than ever, offers two hours of pumping time and more options for charging. Freestyle Flex™ seamlessly pairs with the MyMedela® App to track pumping progress and monitor pump battery life

Freestyle Flex is designed to support the active mom's lifestyle. Improving upon the best attributes of the original, the new Freestyle Flex Breast Pump allows moms the freedom to pump on the go offering a rechargeable, smaller, connected hands-free breast pump. The redesigned Freestyle Flex weighs less than a pound, and offers cordless flexibility that means that mom no longer needed to be tethered to a pump to continue her breast milk feeding journey.

"We know that moms are on the move – whether they are coming home after giving birth, breast milk feeding a newborn while parenting a sibling, or returning to work – and the new Freestyle Flex ensures mobility without compromise," said Melissa Gonzales, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela LLC. "We are relentlessly committed to supporting every mom's breast milk feeding journey and innovating beyond the mechanics of pumping breast milk, considering how it fits into her day-to-day life."

Freestyle Flex is a small, portable closed-system breast pump that offers two hours of pumping time and more options for charging, allowing mom to pump without being connected to a power outlet. It offers Medela's research-based 2-Phase Expression® technology, known for helping moms pump more milk faster**. Other features include:

Mobility: The palm-sized breast pump fits easily in a pocket or a purse

The palm-sized breast pump fits easily in a pocket or a purse Portability: Weighing less than a pound, it is Medela's lightest breast pump yet and can be used hands free with the Easy Expression Bustier® (sold separately)

Weighing less than a pound, it is Medela's lightest breast pump yet and can be used hands free with the Easy Expression Bustier® (sold separately) Chargeability: Mom can charge the battery wherever she is using USB cord

Mom can charge the battery wherever she is using USB cord Efficiency : Equipped with PersonalFit Flex™ Breast Shields proven to remove 11.8 percent more milk per minute compared to traditional 90° breast shields along with a closed system using Overflow Protection to prevent breast milk from entering tubing and motor

: Equipped with PersonalFit Flex™ Breast Shields proven to remove 11.8 percent more milk per minute compared to traditional 90° breast shields along with a closed system using Overflow Protection to prevent breast milk from entering tubing and motor Seamlessness: Can be paired with MyMedela® to track nursing sessions and activity

Beginning November 24, 2019, Freestyle Flex will be available in the U.S. for presale at Amazon, Target.com, BuyBuyBaby.com and Walmart.com for $379.99 (MSRP). Freestyle Flex will also be available through insurance, exclusively through Aeroflow in January 2020. For U.S., visit Medela's U.S. web site to learn more.

Freestyle Flex will be available in Canada beginning December 6, 2019 through Amazon.ca, Babies 'R Us and BuyBuy Baby. For Canada, visit Medela Canada to learn more.

About Medela LLC

Medela's US-based manufacturing and development facility is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois. Every year, more than one million mothers in the U.S. rely on Medela's technology. As the #1 breast pump brand*, Medela provides the best in research-based breast milk feeding products and clinical education to support moms' breast milk feeding journey. The company is fully dedicated to supporting mothers so that they can provide breast milk to their baby for as long as they choose. For more information, visit www.MedelaBreastfeedingUS.com.

*IQVIA, using ProVoice Survey; September 2019-August 2019.

**When double pumping compared to single pumping at the maximum comfort vacuum in the expression phase.

Medela wordmark and logo, 2-Phase Expression, and MyMedela are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Freestyle Flex and PersonalFit Flex are trademarks of Medela.

SOURCE Medela LLC

Related Links

http://www.medelabreastfeedingus.com

