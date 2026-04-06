Freeway to Convene 50+ Startups, Investors and State Leaders at AZ Tech Week Flagship Event on April 10

Tech Talent Summit 5.0 + Startup Pavilion brings together talent and capital to accelerate Arizona's growing startup economy

PHOENIX, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona's startup ecosystem will take center stage on April 10 as more than 60 companies, investors, and industry leaders gather for Freeway's Tech Talent Summit 5.0 + Startup Pavilion, a flagship event of AZ Tech Week. Freeway is a Phoenix-based, community-led platform and public-private initiative that connects founders, investors, and corporations to accelerate startup growth and access to capital.

Daniela Santangelo, founder of Freeway

Designed to drive hiring, funding, and deal flow, the event brings together founders, venture capitalists, corporate leaders, and talent operators for a full day of programming focused on scaling Arizona's innovation economy.

For the first time, the summit will feature a Startup Pavilion, a CES-style showcase of Arizona's most promising startups, with more than 50 companies exhibiting across industries including health tech, prop tech, and emerging sectors. Each startup will signal whether it is hiring, fundraising, or seeking partnerships, creating a structured environment for connection and growth.

"Arizona is no longer an emerging market, it's an active one," said Daniela Santangelo, founder of Freeway. "What's been missing is density and access. This event is designed to bring both together in one place and accelerate outcomes."

The summit will feature two concurrent tracks focused on Talent and Capital, including investor panels, startup pitches, and curated "Venture Pods" pairing founders with aligned investors, talent, and industry partners. An investor lounge and targeted networking sessions aim to convert conversations into tangible outcomes.

Featured speakers include Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority; Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego; John Schufeldt of Xcellerant Ventures; Glenn Lurie of Stormbreaker Ventures; and other leaders shaping the region's economic growth.

As Arizona continues to gain national attention, organizers say the event reflects a broader shift.

"Phoenix is often seen as a flyover market in tech, but the level of activity happening here tells a different story," Santangelo added. "We're focused on connecting that momentum to talent and opportunity."

AZ Tech Week is powered by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) and spans from April 6 - 12, 2026.

Event Details:

Tech Talent Summit 5.0 + Startup Pavilion (part of Arizona Tech Week)

Friday, April 10, 2026

602 E Grant St & 475 E Lincoln St, Phoenix, AZ

For more information, please visit freewayphx.com.

About Freeway

Freeway is a Phoenix-based, community-led platform building the infrastructure for Arizona's startup ecosystem. By connecting founders, investors, operators and companies through curated experiences, talent visibility and shared resources, Freeway helps make access to opportunity more visible and accelerates ecosystem growth. Its flagship Tech Talent Summits and ongoing community initiatives are designed to bring talent, capital and collaboration together in ways that drive real outcomes.

SOURCE Freeway