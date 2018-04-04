FreeWheel Advertisers and Simpli.fi Announce Partnership to Enable Localized Programmatic Inventory

Through FreeWheel Advertisers, campaigns of any size can now use Simpli.fi's platform to optimize their local target audiences. By leveraging unstructured data, the platform offers buyers a clearer look at the data driving their campaigns to better inform their choices and empower their mobile, video, display and native campaigns at the localized level. This integration provides the 1,200+ advertising agencies using FreeWheel Advertisers' systems with even more options to reach their key audiences.

"FreeWheel Advertisers leads the industry in advertising technology solutions for local buyers and sellers, so we are always on the lookout for collaborations that bring efficiencies to this market segment. With Simpli.fi, we are able to make localized programmatic accessible to our digital buyers regardless of their expertise level in executing programmatic campaigns. We are also excited to partner with our clients on extending their TV audience reach online through Simpli.fi's programmatic video options," said Joanne Miguel, vice president at FreeWheel Advertisers.

"Simpli.fi is excited to partner with FreeWheel Advertisers and make programmatic advertising easily accessible to all of their users. This partnership provides FreeWheel Advertisers clients with seamless access to the localized programmatic solutions delivered by Simpli.fi, including geo-fencing and customized audience targeting across mobile, desktop, and video inventory. We look forward to a great partnership," said Frost Prioleau, CEO at Simpli.fi.

About FreeWheel Advertisers

FreeWheel Advertisers, a subset of FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, connects marketers, buyers, and sellers by transforming the way media is purchased, placed, and tracked. As the system of choice for over 1,200 agencies in the United States and Europe, FreeWheel Advertisers provides media technology that enables organizations to lead rather than react to industry developments. By transforming the way advertisements are placed and tracked, FreeWheel Advertisers adds a new level of transparency to campaigns that is necessary in the ever-evolving media world. For more information, visit www.gotostrata.com.

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leader in localized programmatic advertising. Simpli.fi works with the largest buyers of localized advertising, including brands, agencies, local media groups, networks and trading desks. These companies utilize Simpli.fi to localize ad targeting and content, to deliver performance on high volumes of localized campaigns, and to provide deep insights on their dynamic audiences. For more information about the company or partnership opportunities visit www.simpli.fi.

