FreeWire And Off the Grid Partner to Deliver Clean Onsite Power to Weekly Street Food Events

Outdoor events traditionally rely on fossil fuel generators to provide onsite power for vendors and entertainment, exacerbating air pollution and posing health risks for the surrounding areas. With the addition of the Mobi Gen system, Off the Grid can now retire two of its existing gasoline generators. A single Mobi Gen enables Off the Grid to cut out 10 gallons of fuel use at each event, which will reduce nearly 3 tons of CO 2 emissions across the 2018 season.

"Off the Grid is rethinking where and how businesses can operate, including their off-grid energy," said FreeWire Technologies CEO and founder Arcady Sosinov. "We're excited to be a part of their effort to cut fossil fuel consumption and integrate more sustainable methods for powering these innovative events. This platform is perfectly aligned with our vision of delivering clean power anywhere and anytime it's needed."

The Mobi Gen unit for Off the Grid is being funded through a grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Switching to FreeWire's onsite power solution is just part of Off the Grid's ongoing initiatives to partner with like-minded organizations and adopt green practices across all service offerings. Other projects include working toward making its major destination markets — Off the Grid: Fort Mason Center and Presidio Picnic, hosted in partnership with the Presidio Trust — zero-waste and leveraging advanced management software to reduce food waste and optimize supply chains for its catering business.

"As a mobile events and experience platform, the nature of what we do is temporary. With this comes a particular set of challenges," said Off the Grid founder and CEO Matt Cohen. "Generators have been necessary for years to power refrigeration at our events. The generator exhaust and noise have been constant sources of guest frustration that we've been attempting to address for a long time. We're thrilled to be deploying this technology to improve the experience at our events and help us meet our sustainability goals, all while ensuring our commitment to food safety isn't compromised."

"Replacing even small polluting equipment with clean alternatives protects the health of visitors at Off the Grid events and surrounding neighborhoods," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. "Every simple change made to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases is a necessary step in our effort toward healthy air and a healthier planet."

About FreeWire Technologies Inc.

FreeWire Technologies merges beautiful design with convenient services to electrify industries formerly dependent on fossil fuels. FreeWire's turnkey mobile energy storage solutions deliver and manage energy whenever and wherever it's needed for reliable electrification beyond the electrical grid. With scalable clean power that moves to meet demand, FreeWire customers can tackle new applications and deploy new business models without the complexity of traditional energy infrastructure. Learn more at www.freewiretech.com and follow FreeWire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Off the Grid

Founded in San Francisco in 2010, Off the Grid is a placemaking platform that empowers people and businesses to create authentic experiences. Off the Grid unlocks the value of space through curated food and event design services, offering innovative public and private event production and scalable employee dining experiences. Credited with reviving and keeping street food alive in San Francisco, Off the Grid sets the stage for discovery with public markets in more than 20 Bay Area locations including over 60 events routinely serving more than 100,000 people weekly. Off the Grid: Fort Mason Center takes place every Friday night from 5 to 10 pm, rain or shine, and features a weekly rotating lineups of the Bay Area's best mobile food creators, live entertainment, craft cocktails, wine and beer. Follow Off the Grid by visiting www.offthegrid.com and following them on Twitter: @otgsf, Instagram: @offthegridsf, Facebook: @offthegridsf.

