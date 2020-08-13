FreeWire Deploys Next Generation Ultrafast Electric Vehicle Charging at Convenience Stores

Boost Charger easily connects with ampm 's existing infrastructure, allowing the system to be installed in hours without requiring expensive new grid power supply. Boost Charger can be powered from a single-phase connection and installed in places that previously could not support higher power demand.

"Fueling stations and convenience stores have had very few options to provide EV charging until now," said Arcady Sosinov, CEO of FreeWire Technologies. "With Boost Charger, EV drivers can get 100 miles of range in 10 minutes, and businesses can drive more revenue from new visitors to their store – all at a dramatically lower cost."

As a fueling station along two major highway thoroughfares in California's Central Valley, the ampm site is an ideal placement to offer publicly accessible high-speed charging. California remains the top market for EV sales at just under 50% share of the total US volume.

"We are always seeking ways to provide new, innovative services for our customers," said Kevin Kapala, COO, ampm. "Offering ultrafast electric vehicle charging at our ampm stores supports our brand promise of delivering ultimate convenience."

ampm boasts over 1,000 stores in five states and is owned by bp America, Inc., a subsidiary of bp. bp ventures first invested in FreeWire Technologies in 2018, which supports bp's wider strategy to accelerate a global revolution in mobility and redefine the experience of convenience retail. The installation of the Boost Charger in Lodi, California, is the first of its kind, and FreeWire expects to expand to additional locations this year and throughout 2021.

Boost Charger supports CHAdeMO and CCS connectors, which are compatible with all battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and Tesla models with an adapter. Driver payments can be made through the EV Connect network, RFID, or credit card. Residents and EV commuters can fully charge any BEV in just minutes, with convenient access to the co-located ampm.

About FreeWire Technologies, Inc.

FreeWire Technologies merges beautiful design with convenient services to electrify industries formerly dependent on fossil fuels. FreeWire's turnkey power solutions deliver energy whenever and wherever it's needed for reliable electrification beyond the grid. With scalable clean power that moves to meet demand, FreeWire customers can tackle new applications and deploy new business models without the complexity of upgrading traditional energy infrastructure.

About ampm

For over 40 years, ampm has been serving customers through a network of 1,019 locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. The franchisee-based retailer is proud to be among the first U.S. convenience stores affiliated with retail fuel stations, and now ultrafast electric vehicle charging.

